Advisor - Materials & Welding

Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Collaborating with the VP for materials & corrosion engineering, this role is an opportunity to join bp’s Engineering entity within Innovation and Engineering (I&E). This role is an individual contributor requiring strong technical and influencing skills. The role is integrated as part of the business leadership and has substantial impact on business outcomes. Advisers have a degree of autonomy to work on larger, long-term issues as well as the need to keep current with external developments in their area and related emerging fields. Their capabilities and skills will need to continually evolve to be on the forefront of innovation and provide safe and driven solutions to the business. The successful individual will work closely with other subject area advisers, teams, sub-functions to ensure the systematic delivery of materials and welding solutions both throughout the life cycle of our assets.

Key Accountabilities

Standardization

Follows BP's Engineering Principles, ensures personal compliance with our Code of Conduct, and demonstrates strong leadership through the Who We Are framework.

Demonstrate leadership and compliance with HSSE expectations.

Be responsible for the materials and welding technical practices and follow governance processes, driving safety and risk reduction, competitiveness, simplification, and industry standardization.

Lead the subject area's external representation, delivering on the team strategy for meeting bp's goals.

Own development and interpretation of technical requirements for new energy and low carbon projects.

Risk & Continuous Improvement

Understand the key materials & welding risks in the business and provide guidance to Sr. Leadership.

Influence consistent implementation of current technology and provide recommendations into future technology requirements. Develop and maintain relevant engineering tools and data models.

Contribute to risk management and assessment processes as related to materials & welding.

Participate in incident investigations by providing insight, contributing to root cause analysis, recommend corrective and preventative actions, disseminate/codify takeaways.

Deliver materials & welding specific strategies that support the overall group strategy.

Deliver deep technical expertise and safe & competitive solutions across the business.

Develop materials& welding technology focus areas and agree programs to deliver the team strategy.

Capability

Sustain the health of the materials & welding subject area by holding an integrated view, providing direction to the functions, supporting resource allocation, and providing feedback to succession plans.

Agree the content and lead the materials & welding engineering development framework.

Develop and/or deliver training and development offers for engineering.

Essential experience

Degree in Welding Engineering, Materials Engineering/Science, Metallurgy, or similar.

Significant, confirmed experience in the management of materials and welding engineering activity through asset life-cycle.

A deep technical understanding of industry codes and standards as applied to refinery and exploration & production equipment materials.

Strong background with materials selection, welding procedure development, fabrication, NDE, and application of industry codes and standards

Ability to communicate both verbally and in writing in a clear and succinct manner.

Ability to use strong technical skills to think strategically and provide powerful insights.

Appropriate professional accreditation (e.g. Chartered Engineer, Professional Engineer in a closely aligned field).

Desirable experience

Extensive experience in applying degradation assessments/modelling to support material selection and management of integrity through the life of refinery units.

Extensive expertise in selecting effective corrosion barriers for existing refinery units and newer biofuel processing units.

Experience in specifying materials and welding parameters to maximise safety, efficiency, and competitiveness for refinery operations.

Materials and welding expertise in hydrogen generation, storage and transportation applications.

Expertise in non-metallic materials selection, including elastomers and composites

Awareness of advanced inspection techniques

Considering Joining bp?