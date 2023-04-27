Advisor - Materials & Welding

Collaborating with the VP for materials & corrosion engineering, this role is an opportunity to join bp’s Engineering entity within Innovation and Engineering (I&E). This role is an individual contributor requiring strong technical and influencing skills. The role is integrated as part of the business leadership and has substantial impact on business outcomes. Advisers have a degree of autonomy to work on larger, long-term issues as well as the need to keep current with external developments in their area and related emerging fields. Their capabilities and skills will need to continually evolve to be on the forefront of innovation and provide safe and driven solutions to the business. The successful individual will work closely with other subject area advisers, teams, sub-functions to ensure the systematic delivery of materials and welding solutions both throughout the life cycle of our assets.
Key Accountabilities
Standardization