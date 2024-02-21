Advisor, Oil & Refining

This role is not eligible for relocation

bp's Economic and Energy Insights team is seeking a qualified senior analyst to support our petroleum markets analysis. The successful candidate will have extensive background in the oil industry with a keen desire to understand how the upstream and downstream will adapt to decarbonization pressures and opportunities in the coming decades. The four main areas of work for the team include quarterly short-term oil market updates, development and maintenance of models that provide insight and analysis for the long term bp Energy Outlook, provision of strategically relevant insights to the broader Strategy, Sustainability and Ventures team as well as relevant collaborators in other groups, and price guidance for oil and refined products for investment assurance and appraisal.

Analysis of the global oil market over the short, medium, and long term within Economics and Energy Insights Team for various executive, other internal, and external partners. Prepare and maintain analysis of oil supply and demand over the medium and long term for internal usage across relevant business lines, for investment appraisal, refining and upstream strategy, and for external purposes in bp’s Energy Outlook. Provide quantitative and qualitative insights using scenario analysis that leverages in house expertise, external information services, and modelling capabilities. Long term refined product supply modelling and contribution to the bp fuels investment price set. Utilize analytical tools to improve existing processes and elicit new insights and refinery and upstream modelling to guide forecasts.

Graduate degree in Engineering, Business, Mathematics, Economics or related subjects

Proven experience in energy analysis or the energy sector

The role requires a dynamic individual to produce rigorous and commercial fundamental analysis to support BP’s macro analysis and its strategy work.

International experience in research and consulting in the energy sector, with significant expertise in monitoring, analyzing and forecasting world energy and oil developments.

Deep experience with oil industry consulting and data services including but not limited to IEA, Rystad, Woodmackenzie, SPGlobal and high frequency data providers.

Strong background in quantitative skills (statistics/regression modelling, mathematics, advanced computing, machine learning) and has preferably applied those skills to upstream and downstream forecasting.

Expert proficiency in Microsoft Excel and strong proficiency with PowerBI

Ability to concisely and clearly communicate key themes and messages to senior leaders

PhD or graduate level coursework in Economics including experience with time series modelling and forecasting.

Knowledge of upstream crude production processes and developments.

Experience using software packages for forecasting and data science including Python and associated packages, E-Views, and R.

Prior experience in refining/downstream sector in an economics or strategy type of role with understanding of refinery processes, configuration, constraints, and environmental compliance.

