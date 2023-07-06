Advisor, Power and Renewables

Job summary

bp’s purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet; we want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. Our strategy is to pivot from being an international oil company to an integrated energy company.



Within bp’s Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures entity, this is a high-profile role in the Economic and Energy Insights (EEI) team. The EEI team is a relatively small (~20 people) yet highly prominent team in bp – a multi-disciplinary team of economists, engineers and scientists; it is responsible for providing a shared and agreed understanding and vision of the energy transition, through integrated analysis of the global energy system as it moves to net zero.

The main focus of the role is to provide thought leadership, underpinned by original analysis and modelling, on the power sector and renewables through the energy transition – including how they relate to different demand sectors (industry, transport, and buildings) and fuels (coal, gas, biomass, etc.)





This role will suit a well-rounded, world-class analyst – either an economist with applied and deep experience on power and/or renewables, or an analyst/data scientist with a proven energy engineering/scientist background and with experience in economic analysis and thinking. It will involve leading analysis and insight activities in the EEI team, including: modelling and generating insights for the bp Energy Outlook; techno-economic modelling of power generation technologies; analysis of power sector value chains internationally; analysis of power network and transmission developments; critique of external analyses, data, insights, and reports; etc.





Reporting to the Head of Power Systems and Renewables, you will be involved in a diverse and evolving range of projects. The role will require working in close collaboration with other team members and external stakeholders - most of the job accountabilities are shared across team members.



Provide deep subject matter expertise; develop original, novel, distinctive, high-quality insights; and provide thought leadership and set the intellectual agenda around the energy transition as it pertains to power and renewables



Develop, improve and maintain a set of bp’s proprietary models and datasets for power and renewable generation technologies and value chains in service of the bp Energy Outlook – and generate related insights and commentary



Co-lead on country analysis of power and renewable systems, in service of bp’s country strategies



Develop and nurture a network of external experts in order to stay abreast of the state of the art.





Degree-level qualification or higher (MSc or above) in either economics or engineering/scientific disciplines.



Combination of degrees spanning across economics, engineering, science and/or data science are a strong advantage.





Expertise of power and/or renewables technologies, power system operations and key power markets for bp (Europe and/or US), demonstrated and acquired through past working experiences across consultancy, industry, academia and/or government (at least 5 years expected)



Versatility, confidence and ability to tackle a very varied range of issues, questions and analysis as they pertain to the power and renewables value chain



Superb analytical skills, with experience handling complex, heterogeneous, and uncertain data and information from multiple sources



First-class command of written and spoken English able to craft and deliver clear, persuasive, effective communication, be it in writing, meeting, or presentations

able to convey complexity with clarity, conciseness and - where possible - simplicity



Advanced MS Excel, as well as any programming language e.g. Python, R, EViews, VBA etc.



Outstanding soft skills, mindset and behaviours “Can do” attitude; able to “think outside the box”; eager to continuously grow and improve, stretch herself/himself, and with the ambition to excel and leave a mark.

Self-starter, keen to work in a high pace/high quality/high pressure environment; highly proactive in identify new lines and areas of work, able to work independently as well as demonstrating strong team working skills

Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to converse at all levels with stakeholders around the world from many cultures and backgrounds

Able to build and maintain extensive internal and external networks

Respectful listener, able to influence internal bp and external stakeholders



Experience on using Plexos or similar power system optimisation software/platform



International experience and knowledge of other languages where bp operates



Experience in leading collaborative projects internally or through external consultancy



