This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

JOB SUMMARY bp wells has an opening for an Advisor – Subsea Wells. This is a senior level leader role that requires deep technical experience of subsea equipment and operations as well as the ability to influence the business. JOB LOCATION United Kingdom (Aberdeen/ Sunbury) or the US (Houston) with 3 days per week from office, 2 days from home pattern.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Job Description

The wells advisor role requires professional capability in three areas: differential technical skills, influence & leadership, and networking, both internal and external. Roles are determined by the business need for leadership in either core engineering disciplines (drilling, completions, interventions & integrity, subsea) or specialist disciplines supporting well delivery.

The Advisor – Subsea Wells will provide expertise across both subsea wells engineering and operations on both MODUs and Intervention vessels across all phases; well construction, intervention (vessel & rig), workover and abandonment activities. The role has specific focus on equipment design, functionality, well barriers and delivery as a global system (inclusion of vessel, soils, metocean).

The advisor assists and influences project teams in well delivery and risk assessment, assesses engineering capability across the organization, and provides tools and training to meet organizational priorities.

A portion of the role is strategic, identifying future technical and capability needs for the discipline and formulating plans to achieve the desired outcomes.

Key Accountabilities

Own and maintain Subsea Engineering & Operations practice

Own and drive conformance of Subsea Intervention Pressure Containing Equipment specification

Own bowtie barrier elements related to Subsea Pressure Containing Equipment

Develop and maintain networks within bp, with peer at other operators, and with suppliers

Coach and mentor engineers

Own and maintain Subsea Engineering Self Verification

Conduct wells activity reviews as per Well Delivery Workflow

Interface with Projects and Central Subsea to ensure wells alignment on Subsea Production System Standardization

Own all subsea aspects of well delivery workflow and process

Characterize discipline health and support management when training and development is needed

Understand requirements of other key wells practice requirements interdependencies of these documents

Education

An engineering degree or equivalent technical credential

Essential Qualifications and Experience

The successful candidate will have vast knowledge and proven experience of deep technical engineering and operational delivery experience across all aspects of subsea wells activities. The experience will demonstrate capability across the breadth of Subsea engineering:

Subsea production system equipment (Wellheads and Tree’s) selection and use

Open water riser system and completion landing string specification and design and use

Intervention and workover control systems

Drilling equipment – BOP, riser and compensation systems

Deep understanding of global riser analysis methods and loading mitigations

Remote operated vehicle operations and tooling

Detailed understanding of industry standards – API 6A , API 17D, API 17G, API RP17G1, API RP17G5, DNV C203

Leading failure investigations

Development of company practices and processes

Identification and control of risk across subsea wells engineering and operations

Demonstrated ability to present complex engineering situations and solutions to engineers and management, both verbally and written

Desired Criteria

The role requires differential technical skills in tubular design. Additional support for demonstrating expertise can come from:

Publication of technical papers

Participation in industry forums and recognition by peers

Consideration given for graduate degree(s) in a related field

About bp:

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.

Skills:

Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Drilling Fluids, Drilling Operations, Drillstring component selection, Equipment integrity assurance, Managed Pressure Drilling, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells, OMS and bp requirements, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Side-track operations, Snubbing and hydraulic workover



