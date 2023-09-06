Advisor - Transport and Future Mobility

This role is not eligible for relocation

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Finance Group



The role provides key support to the Head of Transport & Future Mobility (HTFM) in respect of transportation energy modelling.



Together you form a small team that provides critical subject-matter expertise on energy demand in transportation.



Today transportation sector demand comprises the lion’s share of demand for oil products derived from crude oil. The cashflows from sale of oil products are critical to bp and the company’s financial health.



As the world decarbonises, these sectors will need to transition from oil products to decarbonised forms of energy, including renewable electricity, biofuels, hydrogen, and hydrogen-derived fuels.



These sectors are likely to remain fundamental to bp as a future source of revenues and profits; as such the pace and manner of their transformation is core to bp’s strategy and future growth. The long-term projections and view that this team provides on transportation energy provide a key underpinning to the bp’s strategy and growth.



What will you deliver:





Together with HTFM, you will act as the main resource for model maintenance and development of updates to the models & their feeder models/calculations. These tasks will also involve the maintenance and refresh of supporting databases, inputs, critical assumptions, and history. It will also include managing & updating the computer code that automates the model and underpins its functionality.



You will also assist in developing & executing specific projects for update & improvement of the models and assumptions, including research on new & critical topics as well as design, build and test of agreed changes and/or updates.

From time to time you will update the key inputs and assumptions into the model and work with HTFM and EEI colleagues to refresh the Transportation projections that form part of the integrated scenarios in the BP Energy Outlook (BPEO).



Subsequently you will contribute to publication of the internal Transportation Energy Outlook (TEO), including update of the Transportation & Future Mobility intranet site/sharepoint, Power-BI visualisations, and associated excel-based tools.



In addition, you will assist with deployment of the TEO, its data & projections to the extended bp user community, including further development & maintenance of Power-BI & excel tools. You will follow up on user feedback, as well as provide general user liaison and the training/familiarisation of new users and existing users with outputs and projections from the Transportation models.

You are also likely to contribute to and assist with the development or refresh of briefs to bp LT members, SVPs, and other senior bp executives.



What will you need to be successful:



Experience with, and aptitude for, modelling of uncertain futures complemented by strong interest in and curiosity about Transportation Sectors (Road, Aviation, Marine, Rail) and their energy usage.



Currently the models are MS Excel-based utilising VBA code so experience with the management and development of MS Excel models, VBA, and their analytics will be key in the short term. However, we are looking to transition these models into a coded environment, likely utilising R or Python, and an SQL database so stronger data science skills are likely to be critical in the future.



By their nature the models utilise large arrays and datasets. As such it will be essential for the post-holder to possess very strong ability to work with, and be able to manipulate, such datasets.



Business experience to allow you to relate to bp users, preferably in fuels or energy marketing / supply, potentially trading will also be strongly valued.



Strong analytical skills and ability to communicate in writing that allow assessment and presentation of data and information are also a critical requirement.



Candidates are likely to have Degree-level qualifications, and higher. Economics & scientific/mathematical subjects are preferred. An MBA and/or computing qualification would also be desirable.



Experience with visualisation software such as MS Power-BI and familiarity with this package would be advantageous although not essential.





You will work with:





Colleagues in Economic and Energy Insights; but the role will require engaging widely with many people across bp entities including, but not exhaustively, Strategy Sustainability & Ventures, Customers & Products (Fuels Marketing & Supply, Charging (bp Pulse), and Castrol), Innovation & Engineering (Low Carbon pathways, Electrification), Gas & Low Carbon Energy (Biofuels, Hydrogen), Trading & Shipping, and Regions Corporates & Solutions.

In addition it is likely that there will be contact with external bodies including information suppliers, consultants, OEMs, and other third parties. Primarily this will be with SMEs and super-users but could include working with strategy leads and advisors in relevant areas.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



