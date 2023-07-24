This role is not eligible for relocation

Job Summary bp wells has an opening for an Advisor - Tubular Design. This is a senior level leader role that requires deep specialist skills and the ability to influence the business. JOB LOCATION United Kingdom (Aberdeen/Sunbury) or the US (Houston).

Production & Operations



Wells Group



Job Description The wells advisor role requires professional capability in three areas: differential technical skills, influence & leadership, and networking, both internal and external. Roles are determined by the business need for leadership in either core engineering disciplines (drilling, completions, interventions & integrity, subsea) or specialist disciplines supporting well delivery.

The Advisor - Tubular Design is bp’s go-to person for all aspects of casing and tubing. The role requires expertise in design methods using both fit-for-purpose software and ad hoc analyses. The advisor assists and influences project teams in well delivery and risk assessment, assesses engineering capability across the organization, and provides tools and training to meet organizational priorities.

A portion of the role is strategic, identifying future technical and capability needs for the discipline and formulating plans to achieve the desired outcomes.

Key Accountabilities

Originate or assist with complex casing and tubing analyses

Deliver technical solutions that span discipline interfaces, e.g. fluids, cementing, equipment, operations, and subsurface

Develop and maintain networks within bp, with peers at other operators, and with suppliers

Characterize discipline health and support management when training and development is needed

Coach and mentor less-experienced engineers

Own and maintain the casing and tubing practice and related guides

Understand requirements of other key wells practice requirements interdependencies of these documents

Support the digital agenda through delivery of tools and algorithms

Evaluate and influence technical content of commercial design software

Education

An engineering degree or equivalent technical credential

Essential Qualifications and Experience

The successful candidate will have vast proven deep technical engineering experience with land, platform, and subsea wells. The experience will demonstrate capability across the breadth of tubular design:

Non-standard casing and tubing analyses, including thermal and pressure effects

Drilling & completions problems: e.g., torque, drag, stretch, stand-off, and buckling

Well design operating limits for life-of-well integrity

Failure investigations

An in-depth knowledge of engineering mechanics, including analytical techniques and limitations

Ability to convert engineering and operations challenges into equivalent mathematical model

Finite element analysis (ABAQUS)

Selection of materials and threaded connections for downhole requirements

Experience in an integrated drilling or completions engineering team focused on well construction

Development of company practices

Participation in multi-disciplinary risk assessments

Generation and delivery of tubular design training materials

Demonstrated ability to present complex engineering solutions to generalist engineers and management, both verbally and written

Desired Criteria

The role requires differential technical skills in tubular design. Additional support for demonstrating expertise can come from:

Publication of technical papers

Participation in industry forums and recognition by peers

Consideration given for graduate degree(s) in a related field

About bp

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

