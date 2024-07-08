Advisor – Wells Production Integration

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

This role will ensure Wells vision is part of the Production Strategy in development. Acting as the Wells representative in the Production Strategy (Production Management 2.0) to ensure the programme vision, business targets and delivery roadmap include Wells requirements, they will then translate those requirements clearly into delivery goals for the Wells organisation.

To ensure Wells requirements and resources are accurately represented and integrated in Production to deliver top quartile Production Management. This includes Ways of working, Organisation (design & competency) and Digital tools. Build and be responsible for the improvement plan and work closely with the wider organisation to drive the changes needed for Wells to be fully embedded in the Production 4-choke model and acting to deliver the wider Production strategy out to 2030!

Accountabilities:

Leads technical risks in terms of Guides, Practices, Self Verification Checklist Updates and related documents while maintaining focus on delivery of safe, reliable, compliant and productive wells with, and for, Production base management.

Supports the Production and Wells Regional Discipline Managers/Technical Specialists to enable high quality operational decisions by monitoring, reviewing and recommending improvement opportunities.

Responsible for discipline health, embedding standard processes, training, investigations and lessons at global scale between Production and the Wells enabler.

Proactively maintain and cultivate relationships with other SLL’s in the organization. Calls out positive and negative V&B and Mindset behaviors and supports diversity initiatives.

Defines priorities for the discipline, incorporating timelines, dependencies and urgency into the prioritization process to lead workloads efficiently and effectively.

Understands and enables/balances business (region) and team priorities.

Develops deep understanding of the Production customer need through strong partner engagement.

Accountable for functional excellence, discipline / capability and technology, external reputation, and strategy advancement.

Networks broadly with relevant internal and external stakeholders to establish self as the go-to person for respective discipline technical help

What you will deliver:

Making sure Wells are represented in the Production Strategy and are integrated into the Production Management Unit for longer term insights and monitoring. Also make sure Well reliability is delivered through the Production.

As a focal point for Wells integration into the Production strategy you will;

Support the description of what is required by the Wells enabler to support the different production archetypes (especially the resilient operator)

Drive the transition of well integrity into TSI

Be accountable for changes to the production facing workflows and wells content integration

Accountable to drive the Wells information needs into the subsurface depletion planning process and the shorter wavelength production petroleum engineering processes (well & capacity reviews) and the business need to deliver the intent of shift 5.

Essential Skills and Experience:

Proven track record in delivery through others

Well Integrity Management and Safe Operating Limit Assessment / Best practice

Well Reservoir and Facility Management (WRFM) / optimisation.

Well Start-up (planning, procedure preparation and coordination)

Process Interface management & co-ordination for flowback through facilities (planning, procedure preparation and coordination)

Experience with Production facing Wells support and risk management.

Petroleum Engineering & Well Performance management across multiple environments

Strong network across the Wells organisation leadership

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Skills:

