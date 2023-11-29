Advocacy & Incentives Manager - bp Pulse US

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.​ We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team and are searching for passionate and curious individuals.We are seeking an experienced Advocacy and Incentives Manager to drive our efforts in advocating for the rapid deployment of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and securing associated incentive funding. You will manage a team responsible for engaging externally with utilities, local governments (eg Cities, Municipalities) and various related stakeholders to promote policies and apply and secure incentive funding.This position is onsite in our Chicago office.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Strategy Development and Execution: Develop and execute an advocacy strategy with utilities and local governments

Represent bp in external engagements and advocate for EV charging utility policies and incentives programs. Coordinate across various bp entities and ensure consistency across engagements

Establish public private partnerships with cities. Engage with municipalities on incentive programs and permitting

Identify and apply for incentive funding at the State, Utility or Local Government level

Manage the compliance and reporting obligations with incentive funded that has been granted ensuring robust processes are in place and being followed

Communications: Work closely with Marketing and communications teams to develop public-facing content, including public comments, testimony, presentations, and blogs, to articulate the organization's stance on EV charging infrastructure.

Essential Education and Experience:

A bachelor’s degree in a relevant field or equivalent experience

10+ years of advocacy and grant experience

Advanced understanding of the US local governments and utility market

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Ability to build and maintain strong relationships with key partners

Ability to thrive in fast paced and ambiguous environments

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.