Advocacy Lead, CCS

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the bpx energy Communications and External Affairs (“C&EA”) team with activities related to bpx delivery of Carbon Capture and Storage (“CCS”) projects within the bp portfolio. The primary role of the Advocacy Lead, CCUS, is to assist in the development and delivery of advocacy priorities to promote the development and deployment of carbon capture, removal, and storage technologies within the bp portfolio. Work includes monitoring and evaluating existing CCUS policies, as well as advocating for new policies along with planning and execution teams within bpx and bp to advance CCS priority initiatives. Policy education and project advocacy will primarily be conducted at the state and local level and may include collaboration with allied eNGOs and other external stakeholders.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting the bpx energy Communications and External Affairs (“C&EA”) team with activities related to bpx delivery of Carbon Capture and Storage (“CCS”) projects within the bp portfolio. The primary role of the Advocacy Lead, CCUS, is to assist in the development and delivery of advocacy priorities to promote the development and deployment of carbon capture, removal, and storage technologies within the bp portfolio. Work includes monitoring and evaluating existing CCUS policies, as well as advocating for new policies along with planning and execution teams within bpx and bp to advance CCS priority initiatives. Policy education and project advocacy will primarily be conducted at the state and local level and may include collaboration with allied eNGOs and other external stakeholders.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Develop and execute strategies relating to education about relevant policy concepts and advocacy to achieve bpx business related outcomes for CCS projects. This includes planning and executing direct communications with public officials and external stakeholders, as well as leveraging networks of relevant stakeholders internal to bp.

Collaborate across the broader C&EA team to ensure alignment of advocacy efforts to advance key legislative and administrative priorities to advance CCS. Coordination responsibilities include supporting the C&EA team in providing technical assistance and education to policymakers, identifying strategic communications opportunities for the Communications teams, and advising the Advocacy team on political strategies to advance policy priorities.

Coordinate with bpx Low Carbon and Sustainability team on CCS project delivery and assist in alignment of corporate and other low carbon initiatives as necessary.

Support broader C&EA team with day-to-day government and public affairs related activities in our areas of operation, including establishing and fostering relationships with key stakeholders to deliver against business and legislative objectives.

In coordination with asset leadership, assist in the identification of key community partners that could serve to build long-term community partnerships for bpx energy.

Complete other deliverables and participate in other related activities as assigned.

Essential Experience and Education:

Bachelor’s degree required.

Prefer advance degree in business, administration, law or technical subject areas related to CCUS.

Expertise in climate/energy policy, with several years of substantive professional work experience in the upstream oil and gas sector.

Familiarity with the range of policies to advance industrial decarbonization including research and development opportunities, tax credits, and other financial incentives.

Knowledge of policies to support direct air capture and advanced manufacturing.

Knowledge of federal politics, legislative strategy/process, and administrative actions on climate and energy.

Ability to identify viable legislative or administrative pathways for policy priorities and develop effective strategies to utilize those paths.

Exceptional ability to develop and maintain relationships with a broad variety of stakeholders and bring together multiple perspectives to advance key objectives and project deliverables.

Strong writing, critical thinking, and analytic ability. Able to produce excellent written communications for internal and external audiences.

Expertise in PowerPoint; proficient in using MS Outlook, Word, OneNote, and Excel.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $125,000-$200,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.