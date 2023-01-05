Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  4. Africa Customer Operations Manager

Africa Customer Operations Manager

Africa Customer Operations Manager

  • Location South Africa - Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality - Johannesburg
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144000BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Lead, coach and motivate the market operations team to deliver all sales support processes and also manages any relationships with any internal and external customer service providers to ensure service level agreements are delivered.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Manage the effective integration of cross-functional activities which impact our ability to provide a high quality customer experience to our customers
  • Provide operational support for Business Development, Lead Generation and Validation (L2C)
  • Operational delivery of key customer management processes – Lead to contract(L2C), Order to Cash (O2C), Rebates management, Offer and Contract management, Customer Service Agreement
  • Customer setup – including ensuring E-Ordering (portal, EDI) is set up correctly and functioning at all times
  • Customer projects implementation in the market
  • Tracking performance against the key operational metrics (CSA metrics) & drive continuous improvement
  • Customer communications execution in the market
  • Support tender/offer preparation for new customers and customer renewals for the market / channel
  • Work with other cross-functional teams to complete sales & customer support activities.
  • Manage the GBS (and/or other suppliers) operational interfaces focused on delivering as per agreed processes and SLA’s
  • Manage escalations for complex customer issues raised via Customer Service
Leadership:
  • Delegates work appropriately and ensures that the right people and resources are available to deliver work/ on customer related projects.
  • Provides the team with a clear direction and defines standards of performance expected; Monitors performance and provide timely and constructive feedback to enable team development; Motivates and empowers others to achieve goals and provides others with coaching and development opportunities.
Education & Experience Required:
Education
  • University degree essential
  • A post graduate degree would be value added

Experience
  • Customer facing experience (sales, customer service, marketing, operations)
  • Operational experience of the L2C and O2C process
  • Demonstrated track record of performance delivery and process / continuous improvement through influencing and coaching others

Skills & Competencies
  • Transformational Leadership – Mastery
  • Agility Core Practices – Mastery
  • Commercial Performance Management – Skilful
  • Customer centric thinking – Mastery
  • Customer promise execution – Mastery
  • Customer Relationship Management - Mastery
  • Delivers an effortless customer experience – Mastery
  • Digital fluency - Skilful
  • Stakeholder management – Skilful
  • Business strategy – Skilful

Grade GResponsible for managing a team to support the delivery of a wide range of business activities, supporting the development and delivery of the relevant strategy, plans and performance, advancing the agenda by working closely with the Functions, providing business oversight and operational assurance, and ensuring that standards, policies and procedures are fit for purpose and working effectively.

