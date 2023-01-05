Africa Customer Operations Manager

Lead, coach and motivate the market operations team to deliver all sales support processes and also manages any relationships with any internal and external customer service providers to ensure service level agreements are delivered.
Key Accountabilities:
Grade GResponsible for managing a team to support the delivery of a wide range of business activities, supporting the development and delivery of the relevant strategy, plans and performance, advancing the agenda by working closely with the Functions, providing business oversight and operational assurance, and ensuring that standards, policies and procedures are fit for purpose and working effectively.