Job summary

Responsible for providing engineering support under the direction of a Project Manager for low complex projects and directing contractors and for cross-discipline coordination with other project team members to ensure the technical integrity of the project and to complete assigned work activities across all phases of the project are delivered in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.

About our Team!

Bp pulse is an exciting, fresh area within our organisation. We’re energising the future of transportation by developing fast and convenient charging solutions for consumer and commercial electric vehicles. Over the course of more than 10 years, we have crafted and developed innovative electric vehicle charging solutions that enable EV drivers to charge at home, at work and on the go. On our mission to make charging fast and hassle-free, our charging points have been used over 35 million times to enable around 200 million miles of zero tailpipe emission driving.

What does a day to day look like?

We want an Agile Ambassador to work across all of our engineering teams and relevant collaborators within bp pulse (e.g., the heads of engineering and systems, and the central delivery manager) to improve working methods.

Your focus will be both assisting teams and the wider programme to become more agile in terms of purpose, outcome, direction, alignment, and communication. You will help the engineering teams move to a shared agile way of working, with a clear focus on flow: delivering outcomes by releasing products into the hands of users early and often.

This will unlock value, reduce the cost of delay, and provide continuous feedback and takeaways critical for product evolution. You will ensure teams and their products are ready to grow efficiently and sustainably in an unexpected, innovative, and driven environment, partnering internally and externally as required and thinking strategically.

You will encourage self-organisation and shared ownership, develop a culture of continuous improvement, champion agile product delivery standard processes, and support through direct guidance as an agile expert and taking a more open mentor stance to problem-solving. Most importantly, you will be a key part of a broader bp pulse team, dedicated to making positive change, redefining an industry and helping our planet by playing a substantial role in delivering BP’s “Net Zero by 2050”.

So - what would we like to see from you?