Agile HSSE&C Advisor

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for providing advice, support and coaching on HSE&C related matters in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations, taking accountability for the performance of HSE&C activities and driving the right safety behaviours amongst staff and partners to enable prevention, correction and control of conditions and mitigation of any adverse consequences. Job Advert Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team? Join our Costumers & Products Entity Team and advance your career as an Agile HSSE & Carbon Advisor in our Castrol business Location: Turkey, Istanbul, Gemlik, Bursa

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing advice, support and coaching on HSE&C related matters in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations, taking accountability for the performance of HSE&C activities and driving the right safety behaviours amongst staff and partners to enable prevention, correction and control of conditions and mitigation of any adverse consequences.Job AdvertWould you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?Join our Costumers & Products Entity Team and advance your career as anAgile HSSE & Carbon Advisor in our Castrol businessLocation: Turkey, Istanbul, Gemlik, Bursa



Job Description:

In this role You will:

Perform Agile tasks and provide HSSE & C support of Gemlik Lubricants plant, Istanbul Head office and Country business.

Provides expertise to ensure that HSSE&C risks within the Castrol Business are identified, assessed, and effectively managed.

Provides support to allow the Hub to effectively meet regulatory, legislative and BP requirements within manufacturing and other operations.

Define and implement corrective action when HSSE&C performance and/or OMS conformance is not at desired levels.

Use Agile techniques to support the Castrol organization in delivering specific programs to drive HSSE&C performance and Continuous Improvement

Ensure delivery of the Global Castrol HSSE&C strategy and ensuring bp requirements are met

Proactively influence and direct the relevant leaders to ensure HSSE&C employee and stakeholder communication and awareness program is developed and delivered, using agile where appropriate.

Support leaders to implement the HSSE&C systems, processes and tools necessary to ensure delivery of OMS, HSSE&C policies and standards, GDPs (e.g. CoW, Risk, C&CM)

Influence and support the key leaders to ensure compliance with all applicable HSSE&C legislation.

As a member of the Hub Leadership Team contribute to the development of the local HSSE&C plans, policies and programs

We have the following requirements:

Formal HSSE&C qualification (e.g. NEBOSH Diploma) or graduate degree in this field

Significant HSSE&C knowledge and experience (5+ years) gained within international business environment in operational roles

Must be fluent in English and Turkish to enable all aspects of this role to be fulfilled including the communication and advocacy component.

We need someone who can think both operationally and also strategically and therefore could perform well in a role which also contains HSSE operational tasks and also global agile tasks

Experience in plant operational and technical environments is desirable

We need someone living in Gemlik or Bursa or Istanbul or very nearby area to be able to fulfil both plant and HSSE office duties

A, B or C occupational health and safety certificate is preferred.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.