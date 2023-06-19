Agile HSSE&C Advisor

Responsible for providing advice, support and coaching on HSE&C related matters in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations, taking accountability for the performance of HSE&C activities and driving the right safety behaviours amongst staff and partners to enable prevention, correction and control of conditions and mitigation of any adverse consequences. Job Advert Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team? Join our Costumers & Products Entity Team and advance your career as an Agile HSSE & Carbon Advisor in our Castrol business Location: Turkey, Istanbul, Gemlik, Bursa
Entity:Customers & Products
HSSE Group
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.