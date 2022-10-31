Job summary

We are looking for Agile HSSE&C Advisor and offering fantastic opportunity to become part of a diverse, hardworking team helping customers meet their sustainability goals. In this position you will be responsible for providing advice, support and coaching on HS&E related matters in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations, taking accountability for the performance of HS&E activities and driving the right safety behaviors amongst staff and partners to enable prevention, correction and control of conditions and mitigation of any adverse consequences. This role is vital in providing expertise to ensure that HSSE&C risks within Castrol are identified, assessed, and effectively managed. We are looking for candidates from AsPac or China. Successful candidate will support Castrol plants in AsPac and China as well as global Castrol projects.

Key Accountabilities:

Use Agile techniques where appropriate, support the Castrol organisation in delivering local or global programmes to drive HSSE&C performance and continuous improvement.

Define and implement corrective action when HSSE&C performance and/or OMS conformance is not at desired levels.

Support the implementation of the HSSE&C plan to ensure delivery of the Global Castrol HSSE&C strategy, ensuring bp requirements are met.

Support the relevant local and global leaders to ensure HSSE&C employee and stakeholder communications and awareness programs are developed and delivered efficiently.

Proactively influence and advise key leaders ensuring compliance with all applicable HSSE&C legislation.