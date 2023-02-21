Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Agile HSSE&amp;C Advisor - Production Plant (Castrol)

Agile HSSE&C Advisor - Production Plant (Castrol)

  • Location In Country - Flexible - In Country
  • Travel required Negotiable
  • Job category HSSE Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 139653BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

We are looking for Agile HSSE&C Advisor and offering fantastic opportunity to become part of a diverse, hardworking team helping customers meet their sustainability goals. In this position you will be responsible for providing advice, support and coaching on HS&E related matters in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations, taking accountability for the performance of HS&E activities and driving the right safety behaviors amongst staff and partners to enable prevention, correction and control of conditions and mitigation of any adverse consequences. This role is vital in providing expertise to ensure that HSSE&C risks within Castrol are identified, assessed, and effectively managed. We are looking for candidates from AsPac or China. Successful candidate will support Castrol plants in AsPac and China as well as global Castrol projects.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Use Agile techniques where appropriate, support the Castrol organisation in delivering local or global programmes to drive HSSE&C performance and continuous improvement.
  • Define and implement corrective action when HSSE&C performance and/or OMS conformance is not at desired levels.
  • Support the implementation of the HSSE&C plan to ensure delivery of the Global Castrol HSSE&C strategy, ensuring bp requirements are met.
  • Support the relevant local and global leaders to ensure HSSE&C employee and stakeholder communications and awareness programs are developed and delivered efficiently.
  • Proactively influence and advise key leaders ensuring compliance with all applicable HSSE&C legislation.
Experience and Qualifications:
  • You will hold a degree level qualification, preferably in HSE&C or with a formal HSE&C qualification. You will have deep HSSE&C knowledge within a global business environment and a strong generalist background, ideally in both operational and technical environments.
  • To be successful in the role you will need to have:
  • A post-graduate degree in HSSE and min 10 years of experience in safety or operations roles
  • A proven track record of successful delivery in HSSE/operations roles
  • Good understanding of local HSSE regulations
  • Strong communication and influencing skills and a proven ability to think both operationally and strategically
  • Ability to build relationships with colleagues at all levels, and within our international HSSE network
  • Fluency in English language

