Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Agility Coach

Agility Coach

Agility Coach

  • Location Trinidad and Tobago - North - Port of Spain
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144288BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, finance and commercial business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis:

Agility is a means to deliver the strategy for a lower carbon future with new structures, innovative approaches and more thorough and human-centric ways of working.

As an Agility Coach, you will work with multiple teams and leaders to help identify and remove systemic issues, improve business performance, and embed a continuous improvement culture in bp.

Agile will deliver for bp:

  • Thorough prioritization on value
  • High level of responsiveness to customers and markets – embracing change
  • Empowered, collaborative multidisciplinary teams
  • Experimenting, failing “learning” fast
  • End to end optimized processes with efficient decision-making
  • Transparency of information and insights – inclusion
Key Accountabilities:
  • Coaching: Coaching Leaders, programs and teams in agility & ways of working/thinking in support of the business outcomes
  • Mentoring: Taking the lead on promoting new ways of working and coaching and developing product owners, facilitators and team members
  • Continuous Improvement: Engaging with key partners to develop ways of working capabilities across teams, with built in continuous improvement for sustainable change
  • Continuous learning: Create an adaptable learning system for our leaders and teams and contribute and further develop the Agility COE value streams in support of the business
  • Follow bp Code
  • Commit and promote HSSE in all things
Crucial Education:
Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience. MBA preferred but not required.

Certifications:
  • Scrum.org certified Professional Scrum Master (PSM), Scrum Alliance Certified Scrum Master (CSM) and/or Lean Six Sigma Blackbelt accreditation
  • Scrum.org certified Professional Scrum Product Owner (PSPO I) or Scrum Alliance Certified Scrum Product Owner (CSPO)
  • Former experience as a Scrum Master or Product Owner preferred but not required
  • ICAgile Certified Professional Agile Coaching (ICP-ACC) preferred but not required
  • ICAgile Certified Professional Agile Team Facilitation (ICP-ATF) preferred but not required
  • Understanding of Design Thinking practices and their use within the Agility toolkit
Crucial Experience and Job Requirements:
  • Minimum of 7 years professional experience - preferably as an agile coach, coaching teams and individuals
  • Be future-orientated, stay ahead of trends and aggressively innovate
  • Be adaptable, versatile and responsive to change
  • Be comfortable with ambiguity
  • Be data and insights driven by using metrics, customer and business value to guide decision making for problems and/or opportunities
  • Think broadly and work with people across the whole organization to deliver the best outcomes for customers
  • Advocate for sustainable pace
  • Confident in mixed hierarchy groups/structures
  • Offer unbiased, independent observations and diagnosis of complex organizational problems
  • Coach towards identification of impediments and leveraging agility ways of working to resolve and deliver results by being outcome driven to optimize customer and commercial benefits
  • Deep listening skills and hands-on coach for leaders with the ability to regularly observe the system of work and facilitate collaboration to evolve the ways of working, where needed
  • Experience of working with senior leaders and providing constructive challenge with empathy
  • Provide business agility expertise to bp leaders. Ability to speak fluently on agility concepts to large groups in a professional concise manner
  • Support and/or mentor other agility coaches by providing business and macro-environment context as well as technical agility approaches
  • Experience in agile ways of working at scale
Considering Joining bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

Apply Search all jobs at bp