Job summary

About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, finance and commercial business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

People & Culture



Business Support Group



Agility is a means to deliver the strategy for a lower carbon future with new structures, innovative approaches and more thorough and human-centric ways of working.

As an Agility Coach, you will work with multiple teams and leaders to help identify and remove systemic issues, improve business performance, and embed a continuous improvement culture in bp.

Agile will deliver for bp:

Thorough prioritization on value

High level of responsiveness to customers and markets – embracing change

Empowered, collaborative multidisciplinary teams

Experimenting, failing “learning” fast

End to end optimized processes with efficient decision-making

Transparency of information and insights – inclusion

Key Accountabilities:

Coaching : Coaching Leaders, programs and teams in agility & ways of working/thinking in support of the business outcomes

Mentoring: Taking the lead on promoting new ways of working and coaching and developing product owners, facilitators and team members

Continuous Improvement : Engaging with key partners to develop ways of working capabilities across teams, with built in continuous improvement for sustainable change

Continuous learning: Create an adaptable learning system for our leaders and teams and contribute and further develop the Agility COE value streams in support of the business

Follow bp Code

Commit and promote HSSE in all things

Education:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience. MBA preferred but not required.

Certifications:

Scrum.org certified Professional Scrum Master (PSM), Scrum Alliance Certified Scrum Master (CSM) and/or Lean Six Sigma Blackbelt accreditation

Scrum.org certified Professional Scrum Product Owner (PSPO I) or Scrum Alliance Certified Scrum Product Owner (CSPO)

Former experience as a Scrum Master or Product Owner preferred but not required

ICAgile Certified Professional Agile Coaching (ICP-ACC) preferred but not required

ICAgile Certified Professional Agile Team Facilitation (ICP-ATF) preferred but not required

Understanding of Design Thinking practices and their use within the Agility toolkit

Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum of 7 years professional experience - preferably as an agile coach, coaching teams and individuals

Be future-orientated, stay ahead of trends and aggressively innovate

Be adaptable, versatile and responsive to change

Be comfortable with ambiguity

Be data and insights driven by using metrics, customer and business value to guide decision making for problems and/or opportunities

Think broadly and work with people across the whole organization to deliver the best outcomes for customers

Advocate for sustainable pace

Confident in mixed hierarchy groups/structures

Offer unbiased, independent observations and diagnosis of complex organizational problems

Coach towards identification of impediments and leveraging agility ways of working to resolve and deliver results by being outcome driven to optimize customer and commercial benefits

Deep listening skills and hands-on coach for leaders with the ability to regularly observe the system of work and facilitate collaboration to evolve the ways of working, where needed

Experience of working with senior leaders and providing constructive challenge with empathy

Provide business agility expertise to bp leaders. Ability to speak fluently on agility concepts to large groups in a professional concise manner

Support and/or mentor other agility coaches by providing business and macro-environment context as well as technical agility approaches

Experience in agile ways of working at scale

Experience in consulting is desired, but not essential.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Acumen, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Communication, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, Influencing, Lean Practices, Managing change, Managing Performance, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Workload prioritization



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.