Agronomist (Bio-Feedstocks SME)

The advanced bio & physical sciences for low carbon energy (AB&PS) team is the central research organization for biosciences, chemistry, materials sciences, biofuels, green hydrogen/ electrochemistry, and the science of carbon capture. This team also incorporates computational modelling of biosciences and chemistry.



The opportunity is for an Agronomist which will act as the subject matter expert (SME) on agronomy and feedstocks within the AB&PS team. The post holder will work closely with the AB&PS science teams and other stakeholders across applied sciences and other bp businesses on bioenergy project origination, framing and manging project delivery. The individual will serve as a strong interface with business teams across bp to support growth in bioenergy.



The successful candidate will provide subject matter expertise in support of scientific and technology projects to investigate and implement feedstock insights and solutions for bp. The post holder will examine, research and provide insight into both opportunities and challenges related to crop management, output and quality. Additionally, the successful candidate will serve as an interface between bio-feedstocks production opportunities and conversion strategies. Effective linkages to external research networks and potential partners in the industry network is desired.

Essential criteria and qualifications: MA/MS/PhD in Agronomy, Agriculture or related field with 10+ years of experience (or bachelor’s with relevant experience)

In-depth knowledge of bio-feedstocks including experience with conversion technologies or low carbon product innovation. Understand the interdependence of feedstock production and its utilization.

Evaluate feedstocks based on potential for upgrading (including characteristics of cost, quantity, quality, agronomic performance, biomass recalcitrance). Support economic and sustainability evaluations for a range of feedstock options in the production of bioenergy.

Experienced in feedstock opportunity origination, developing new feedstocks, either directly or via academic or third-party partners, assessing technology readiness level (TRL) and developing technology strategy & roadmap. Outstanding inter-disciplinary problem solving and critical thinking skills, with a passion for scientific innovation and low carbon technology.

Experience and ability to work optimally in a multi-tasking, fast pace, and matrix environment, with skills on prioritizing, delivery and being flexible in response to change.

Effective decision making with the ability to provide expert advice and clear recommendations, and to propose insights and develop solutions to sophisticated problems.



Travel between the various locations (in the UK, US, Europe, India, and China) may be required.

Key accountabilities

Lead bioenergy feedstock projects from origination to supporting execution. Identify opportunities and work with the technology development teams to evaluate economics and sustainability, develop business and participation frameworks. Ensure alignment with key internal stakeholders and business sponsors.

Provide subject matter expertise (SME) in agronomy including: Understanding of planting, cultivation and harvesting techniques for improving crop yields and soil health, including intercropping methods Assisting with plant sourcing, testing and selection Understanding of growing climate threats such as drought events or adverse precipitation patters, decreases in biodiversity and loss of fertile soils on the future of bio-feedstocks

Provide technology strategy and roadmap directions to AB&PS research and innovation program on bio-feedstocks to ensure alignment with bp’s strategy.

Interface with other teams in bp including other groups in Applied Sciences, Trading & Shipping, Customers & Products, Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures, and Production & Operations.

Develop and maintain strong collaborative working relationships with academic and industrial partners and industry & Government bodies, to bring new scientific ideas into bp and build bp’s access/participation in relevant technologies, share technology information and thought leadership, and recommend how to maximize value.

Desirable criteria

Experience of managing third party relationships, including academic collaborators. Able to identify opportunities and establish strategic or tactical relationships that add value and can secure competitive advantage for bp

bpWIN (bp Women’s International Network)

Pride

Working parents

PEN (Positively Ethnic Network)

bpInclusia (bp’s Asian community)

bpEnergía (bp’s Latin community)

At bp you have the opportunity to be part of Business Resource Groups (BRGs) which believe in the power of inclusion, deeper connections, and shared experiences. They provide a place for employees to learn and share knowledge, to connect, and to improve. The BRGs focus on and encourage talent engagement, development, and retention while creating a broadened sense of community and inclusion for bp employees. The groups cultivate leadership growth by involving employees in developmental opportunities they would not otherwise have access to. Formal and informal mentoring also help employees develop their professional goals and connect with colleagues. The BRGs’ commitment to growth at all levels helps employees feel more engaged and energized. The BRGs break down barriers so we can all do better together. Examples of BRGs include (but are not limited to):