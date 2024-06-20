Airport Development and Technical Services Lead, Nordics

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Operations Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join us as an Airport Development and Technical Services Lead!

The role is office based with hybrid working.

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.

The purpose of this role is to grow bp aviation’s business through stakeholder intimacy, top class line management of Airport Managers, innovative offer development and execution, and taking complete ownership of the airport relationships they have been entrusted with enabling sustainable growth with great outcome and securing long-term, profitable relationships for aviation and our customers.

Besides, you will commercialise air bp’s technical and operational expertise in alignment with business strategy and ensure our Technical Services Offerings are developed and successfully delivered to the customers.

The role includes approx. 30-35% traveling.

Ensure that all aspects of Air bp’s presence at the airport are delivered as per the expectations of the airport, Air bp’s customers and other relevant partners. This includes aligning with other departments, in particular the operations teams ensuring the operating model and operational boundaries are considered to effectively manage air bp’s risk exposure.

Support the Airport Development Manager as primary focal point for select airports and coordinate internally the response to any queries.

Partake in and where delegated own offer development, including economic evaluation and investment appraisals. This includes Airport Sustainability Offers (ASO).

Lead the commercialisation of our Techical Service Offerings (TSA) and supervise they are aligned with the business strategy.

Ensure all TSA are delivered in line with contract obligations and to the satisfaction of our customers. This will in part be through personal results as well as coordinating with contractors and internal specialist resources.

Support the wider Nordics and North Europe operations team members in delivering on their accountabilities.

Bachelor’s degree in engineering (or other technical subject area), alternatively a business or legal degree

8+ years overall work experience

Significant experience in operations/engineering within the Aviation Industry

Technical Sales experience and a proven track record of commercial competence, negotiations and direct sales.

Fluency in English both verbally and in writing

Fluency in one of the following Scandinavian languages: Swedish, Norwegian, Danish and ability to understand the others

Contract management and development

Proactive and independent attitude

Strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to build relationships and influence at all level of an organisation (internal and external)

Contractor management and project management experience is a plus

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Aviation, Business Development, Business Strategies, Communication, Contract Management, Contractor Management, Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Direct Commercial Sales, Engineering Support, Negotiation, Offer Development, Procedures and practices, Risk Management, Technical Services, Technical Support



