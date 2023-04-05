Airport Manager - Auckland

Responsible for managing a team to deliver safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, whilst developing the team's technical capabilities and supporting standardisation and consistency of operations.
Air BP operates two joint ventures at Auckland Airport, an aviation fuel storage and handling terminal (JUHI) and an into-plane refuelling service (JIFS). The JUHI is the sole source of fuel to the airport and the JIFS is one of only two refuelling providers. The Air BP Auckland Airport Manager is responsible for the safe, reliable and efficient operation of the JUHI and JIFS.
Manage personal and process safety risks to ensure No accidents, no harm to people and no damage to the environment.
Maintain plant and equipment in a highly reliable state, with resilient systems and effective contingency plans to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply to airline customers and the airport.
Build and maintain strong relationships with JV partners, airport company, airline and ground handling operators and supplying terminal to ensure issues identified in advance and managed effectively.
What you will deliver