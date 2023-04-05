Site traffic information and cookies

Airport Manager - Auckland

  • Location New Zealand - North Island - Auckland
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147230BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to deliver safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, whilst developing the team's technical capabilities and supporting standardisation and consistency of operations.

Air BP operates two joint ventures at Auckland Airport, an aviation fuel storage and handling terminal (JUHI) and an into-plane refuelling service (JIFS). The JUHI is the sole source of fuel to the airport and the JIFS is one of only two refuelling providers. The Air BP Auckland Airport Manager is responsible for the safe, reliable and efficient operation of the JUHI and JIFS.

Manage personal and process safety risks to ensure No accidents, no harm to people and no damage to the environment.

Maintain plant and equipment in a highly reliable state, with resilient systems and effective contingency plans to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply to airline customers and the airport.

Build and maintain strong relationships with JV partners, airport company, airline and ground handling operators and supplying terminal to ensure issues identified in advance and managed effectively.

What you will deliver

  • Ensure the Health and Safety performance meets Air BP requirements by managing & utilising assets correctly, coaching staff, updating existing procedures and implementing changes and improvements in accordance with HSE plans
  • Develop and manage the operating plan's for both the JUHI and the JIFS to ensure a cost effective and viable business by developing opex budgets, monitoring expenditure and trends and the expenditure and phasing of capex to meet approved joint venture, country and regional plans
  • Alongside the Air BP JV Manager represent Air BP at the Joint Venture committee meetings to ensure efficient management of the JV operations and investments with an appropriate mix of HSE, operational and commercial perspectives
  • Coach and develop staff to maintain a high level of motivation and commitment. Provide appropriate communication and planning for the advancement of staff skills to ensure best practice and continuous improvement for the site. Display excellent teamwork and change management skills to foster a performance driven culture
  • Provide a high quality and professional service to the airline customers of the Joint Venture partners. Actively work together with customer operational representatives to identify and implement improvements for safe, on-time and reliable service
  • Accountable for BP financial control of the operation by application of procurement and payroll policies and processes
  • Develop and implement an asset investment and capacity improvement strategy to meet forecasted demand growth. Ensure engagement and buy-in from JV partners, airport company and supplying facilities
Key challenges/complexities:
  • Managing risk and ensuring safe operations in a complex environment and across the very different risk profiles between the fuel depot and the into-plane service
  • Managing many relationships with external parties at a variety of levels
  • Very focused time management needed to find the balance to deliver longer term objectives while still attending to day to day issues that arise from the operation.
What you will need to be successful
  • Proven operations management capability with 5 years or more experience in an operations or technical role
  • Demonstrated experience in application of safety management systems and proven commitment to personal and process safety
  • Experience with dangerous goods operations or working in a high hazard industry.
  • Demonstrated people leadership skills, ideally in an industrial relations environment
  • Understanding of the aviation industry and airport operating environment advantageous
  • Analytical and financial skills
  • Very strong time management and prioritisation skills
BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Māori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.

