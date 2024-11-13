Airport Manager - Viracopos

Entity:Customers & Products
We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.
This role will be part of Airbp, one of the world’s largest aviation suppliers. We’ve been innovating and shaping the aviation industry for more than 90 years. We connect the world suppling aviation fuel for those flights that matter. Fuelling 6,000 flights a day and 6.6 billion gallons of aviation fuel a year. We have a network of over 700 locations in more than 55 countries.
The airport manager is accountable for the safe and efficient operation of an airport. Supervise, organize and delegate work, monitor and evaluate work assignments, and model leadership abilities for staff, foster team environment, and manage and resolve a wide variety of issues and situations.
At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
Aviation, Aviation Industry, Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Interpersonal Communication, Leadership, Maintenance general, Maintenance Management, Planning Ability, Problem Solving, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.