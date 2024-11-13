Airport Manager - Viracopos

Job summary

We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.

This role will be part of Airbp, one of the world’s largest aviation suppliers. We’ve been innovating and shaping the aviation industry for more than 90 years. We connect the world suppling aviation fuel for those flights that matter. Fuelling 6,000 flights a day and 6.6 billion gallons of aviation fuel a year. We have a network of over 700 locations in more than 55 countries.

The airport manager is accountable for the safe and efficient operation of an airport. Supervise, organize and delegate work, monitor and evaluate work assignments, and model leadership abilities for staff, foster team environment, and manage and resolve a wide variety of issues and situations.

Key responsibilities

Lead the airport team including airport coordinators and aircraft refueling operators

Develop the team's skills using existing tools to leverage performance and to ensure the development plan is executed according to the company's needs and strategies.

Ensure compliance with Airbp's internal requirements and local legislation through the application of our Operating Management System and HSSE standards.

Report immediately any incident in the operation of the airport involving the company's human resources and/or equipment, in accordance with the approved communication chain.

Monitor refueling operations and ensure maintenance and testing of refueling vehicles is carried out as defined in the Maintenance Management System.

Represent Airbp on the Operations and Safety Committees set up by the Airport Administrator.

Be prepared to receive periodic internal (Airbp) and external (airlines, others) audits.

Run the execution of the annual operational expenses' budget approved for the site, with the support of the Tech & Ops Manager.

Job requirements and essential skills

Bachelor´s degree, in Engineering is preferred.

5 years of experience in operations: procedures/equipment maintenance, preferably in the oil downstream segment: ground or aviation fuels. At least 3 years leading operational teams in the field.

Strong knowledge of Microsoft Office.

English at an intermediate level

Additional criteria

Leadership skills to leverage performance and unlock the team's potential.

Good interpersonal skills to work in harmony in a matrix organization.

Good conflict management skills

Strong problem solving, attention to detail and planning skills including organization and prioritizing short term demands

Ability to multi-task independently in a dynamic and changing environment, within the global structure and ensuring business performance, safety and effective processes and procedures

Ability to work strategically and operationally

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



