Airport Operations Manager - Australia

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Operations Group



Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.

The purpose of this role is to manage airport operations across the Australian major airports. This includes aviation refueling operations at the following airports in Australia, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Darwin, Cairns, Brisbane, Sydney. The operation at each of these airports varies in size, from a team of 6 through to 30 people and a combination of hydrant refueling and tanker refueling. In addition, at some locations Air bp is responsible for the overall airport fuel storage facilities operation and maintenance.

The Opportunity

The Airport Operations Manager is accountable for safe, efficient, and compliant operations. A key aspect is supporting the teams to assess and mitigate HSE risks in the operations.

The role requires strong remote leadership and very good people engagement. A key aspect of the operations is also the equipment that is utilized to refuel aircraft, so a key competency is around understanding the technical and mechanical aspects of the equipment and engagement with the contractors who maintain the fleets of vehicles. In addition:

Safe, efficient & compliant refueling operations across Australia Major Airports.

A high level of airline customer service at airports, incl meeting the customer KPIs and service levels.

Excellent people leadership and a support to the front-line teams.

Diverse teams at airports.

A well maintained and fit for purpose fleet of around 150 refueling vehicles across the airports.

Very good engagement with the broader bp aviation teams to ensure alignment across Operations, Supply, Joint ventures, People and Culture, HSSE, Customer Excellence, Sales & Commercial teams.

About You

To be successful in the role the candidate must have:

Significant experience in operations, engineering, or HSE roles.

Demonstrated leadership (preferable leadership of remote teams), people management, coaching and team working skills.

Networking across businesses.

Previous experience with IR matters and enterprise agreement negotiations.

Skilled multi-tasker.

Belief and demonstration of bp's 'Who we are' values. 'Living our purpose', 'Playing to win', and 'Care for others'.

A personal commitment to bp's Safety Leadership Principals.

Benefits of working with us

Hybrid working arrangements, 60:40 to enable work-life balance.

Career development and mentoring programs

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation, Share options, and fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid maternity leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Aircraft Fueling, Airport Operations, Aviation, Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Fleets, HSE, Leadership, Maintenance general, People Leadership, People Management, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.