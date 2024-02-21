This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Operations Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our team?

Join our Team and advance your career as Airport Supervisor!

The location of the role is: Dubai World Central (DWC).



We are a global team at bp, please, help us with submitting an English CV if you are interested!

In line with UAE's Emiratisation goals, we are encouraging UAE nationals to apply.

We also would like to emphasize that applications from women candidates are encouraged too.



In this role You will (be):

Responsible for carrying out all tasks required to safely, efficiently operate the fuel storage facility and into plane activity

Performs day to day operations, maintenance and safety tasks strictly according to the Site Operating Standards

Lead a team of Operators who come into direct contact with customers at each refuelling – set high personal standards, lead by example, ensure follow through, and demonstrate commitment to building a motivated workforce.

Represent Air BP in all transactions and operational activities with customers, authorities and other parties as required, and act as a key point of contact for the operations at the airport during your shift.

Plan, lead and steer the airport refueling operations of the shift and ensure that all activities are conducted safely, professionally and at efficient levels at all times.

Lead, coach, develop, train and supervise the assigned shift team and staff; ensure effective two-way communication with team; and facilitate the development of a well-motivated team committed to safety, efficiency and teamwork.

Regularly perform normal operational tasks including refuelling and depot operations, especially during peak hours of activity and as cover for operators in exigencies.

Arrange the duties of the Operators so that all customers are serviced on schedule and the vehicle maintenance tasks are carried out efficiently

Take active curiosity about all staffs wellbeing to ensure they are physically and mentally fit to carry out their duties Manage industrial relations and disciplinary procedures in accordance with company personnel policies, conditions of employment, and relevant regulations.

Be responsible for all delegated administrative duties in the depot.

The AS must be HSSE minded and work safely at all times. Must be fully conversant and align with all Company and Legislated HSE requirements which apply to the Airfield Operation and is accountable for ensuring the completion of compliance tasks assigned to him / her and his / her team.

Must strictly adhere to the Air BP Rules for Supervisors. Must acknowledge that Working Safely is a condition of Employment.

Be required to perform tasks critical to the Quality Assurance System and as such you shall be fully trained in such tasks and nominated as an approved Product Quality Inspector.



What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English

Bachelor degree in Engineering or technical field background

2 years of Supervisor experience/ 3 years of airport crew leader role experience

Basic Accounting skills

Skills to build strong team relationships and influence at all levels

Excellent coaching, communication and team leadership skills

Proven track of managing through improving customer experience and maximising value

Ability to prioritise and deliver to timelines and according to given strategy

Valid local UAE driving license, heavy-duty license will be an advantage



In this position you'll be able to be working with a culturally diverse group of people.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Coaching, Control of Work, Maintenance general, Mentoring, Operational Activities, Procedures and practices, Safety Leadership, Site Maintenance, Site Operations, Site Safety



