Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to address some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Job Purpose

As an Alliance Development Analyst, you will be at the forefront of strengthening Castrol's value proposition by actively chipping in to the strategy for its Supply Chain commercial alliance relationships.

Collaborate closely with the Strategic Alliance Team, playing a key part in conducting rigorous commercial modeling, performing intricate deal analytics, and actively identifying potential alliances. This multifaceted position demands a diverse skills encompassing financial proficiency, technical know-how, and robust commercial acuity.

In-depth analysis and strategic planning, fortifying Castrol's position within its alliance network. Your efforts will significantly craft and implement critical initiatives, ultimately optimizing Castrol's Supply Chain alliance ecosystem and elevating its competitive position in the market.

Key Accountabilities

Conducting Target Market Analysis

Lead comprehensive driven market analyses post-selection of target companies or industries. Analyze market size, valuation multiples, and margins of existing companies within the chosen market segment.

Commercial Analysis

Evaluate the financial models and key assumptions of target companies. Provide commercial inputs to aid in developing modified financial models aligning with market assumptions for bp Finance.

Deal Structuring and Execution Support

Aid Alliance Development Managers in crafting crucial documentation such as Information Notes, Authority to Negotiate (ATN). Review and assist in preparing materials for investment committee presentations.

Governance Assistance

Support Alliance Development Managers in handling governance responsibilities.

Drive Agile and Continuous Improvement Practices

Focus on benchmarking and long-term planning, aiding in the lessons learned process post each deal.

​Minimum education, experience & capabilities

Blend of commercial, financial, and technical skills desired.

Strong analytical, research, and financial modeling skills (DCF, IRR, NPV).

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Strong presentation skills to optimally communicate sophisticated data.

Strong project management skills with attention to detail.

Strong interpersonal skills; must be able to communicate success-optimally levels of the organization.

Quick learner, able to synthesize diverse information, and handle confidential data discreetly.

Previous experience in market benchmarking related to competition!

Familiarity with deal term sheets, and structures

Flexibility to support distributed team across different time zones.

Bachelor's Degree!



Skills:

