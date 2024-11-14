Alliance Development Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

About the Role:

As an Alliances Development Analyst, you will be at the forefront of strengthening Castrol's value proposition by actively contributing to the regional strategy for its Supply Chain commercial alliance relationships.

Your role is pivotal. You'll collaborate closely with the Strategic Alliance Team, playing a key part in conducting rigorous commercial modeling, performing intricate deal analytics, and actively identifying potential alliances. This dynamic position demands a diverse skill set encompassing financial proficiency, technical know-how, and robust commercial acumen.

Your contributions will drive in-depth analysis and strategic planning, fortifying Castrol's position within its alliance network. Your efforts will significantly shape and execute strategic initiatives, ultimately optimizing Castrol's Supply Chain alliance ecosystem and elevating its competitive edge in the market.

Key Responsibilities:

Conducting Target Market Analysis: Lead comprehensive competitive market analyses post-selection of target companies or industries. Analyze market size, valuation multiples, and margins of existing companies within the chosen market segment.

Commercial Analysis: Evaluate the financial models and key assumptions of target companies. Provide commercial inputs to aid in developing modified financial models aligning with market assumptions for bp Finance.

Deal Structuring and Execution Support: Aid Alliance Development Managers in creating essential documentation such as Information Notes, Authority to Negotiate (ATN). Review and assist in preparing materials for investment committee presentations.

Governance Assistance: Support Alliance Development Managers in managing governance responsibilities.

Drive Agile and Continuous Improvement Practices: Focus on benchmarking and long-term planning, aiding in the lessons learned process post each deal.

Champion HSSE Culture: Promote and embed HSSE culture and behavior regionally and team-wide, aligning with bp's Code of Conduct.

Key Requirements:

Blend of commercial, financial, and technical skills desired.

Strong analytical, research, and financial modeling skills (DCF, IRR, NPV).

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Strong presentation skills to effectively communicate complex data.

Strong project management skills with attention to detail.

Strong interpersonal skills; must be able to communicate effectively to all levels of the organization.

Quick learner, able to synthesize diverse information, and handle confidential data discreetly.

Previous experience in market benchmarking related to competition is advantageous.

Familiarity with deal term sheets, and structures is preferred

Flexibility to support a global team across different time zones.

Bachelor's Degree Preferred

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint Venture Structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.