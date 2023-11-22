This role is not eligible for relocation

In the position of Alliances Development Manager, you will play a pivotal role in elevating Castrol's value proposition by spearheading the regional strategy for its Supply Chain commercial alliance relationships.Your responsibilities will encompass the development of Castrol's regional Procurement and Supply Chain alliance strategy, along with the strategic implementation of commercial relationships with key stakeholders, including raw material vendors, third-party blenders, procurement collaboration partners, competitors, route-to-market entities, and circularity partners. All of this will be carried out in alignment with the company's overarching objectives, goals, and strategies.Your primary focus will be on identifying, negotiating, establishing, and overseeing these partnerships, with the goal of creating mutually beneficial arrangements that generate significant global value.You will collaborate internally with the Global Supply Chain Leadership, Castrol Leadership Team, Finance, Marketing, and Commercial teams. Externally, you will engage with pertinent industry companies and partners across various geographic regions. Your ability to establish and nurture essential relationships and exert influence, both within the organization and externally, will be crucial in driving the attainment of alliance objectives.Notably, this role will operate at the highest echelons of Castrol and its partner organizations, engaging at the executive level to drive transformative impact. Join us in shaping the future of Castrol's Supply Chain and Alliance Development.



• Lead the development of the regional Supply Chain and Procurement partnership and M&A strategy aligned with Castrol strategy.

• Cultivate strategic relationships and unearth business opportunities by engaging with executive-level and C-Suite stakeholders spanning diverse organizations, from startups to large-cap corporations.

• Utilize effective program and project management principles to spearhead the identification of new regional partners and the implementation of Alliance solutions throughout the Value Chain.

• Spearhead opportunity identification, manage dependencies, and negotiate alliance deals, ensuring mutually beneficial terms in alignment with business and supply chain objectives, emphasizing equitable risk and reward distribution.

• Define and deliver sustainable incremental value exceeding $100 million by 2030 while constructing a compelling business case for significant BP capital investment exceeding $50 million, , including planning and implementation, where needed.

• Develop insights into the competitive landscape and market trends to inform strategy and M&A planning cycles.

•Oversee contractual obligations and outcomes for Castrol and its partners to ensure the fulfillment of responsibilities.

• Foster a deep understanding of contractual elements, including the potential need for renegotiations and revisions to partner agreements.

•Establish and nurture critical relationships and excercise influence, both internally and externally, to drive the achievement of alliance objectives.

College degree in Business or Technical. MBA preferred.

• Extensive prior experience in a similar role, and demonstration of a strong track record of success in building strategic partnerships and comfort in working with ambiguity.

• 10+ years professional experience working in a business environment.

• 3+ years of experience in origination, negotiation, developing strategic partnerships, with proven experience managing partnerships,

• Experience in financial analysis, business case development, and financial modeling – comfortable with DCF, IRR, NPV

• Demonstrated expertise in effective networking at all levels both externally and internally

• Experienced in leveraging relationships and networks within organizations.

• Excellent negotiation skills, understanding of strategic supplier/customer relationships.

• Strong business development, project management, time management, and organizational skills.

• Strong communication and presentation skills both verbal and written.

• Strong leadership skills, specifically showing a wide range of interpersonal skills applicable in different situations with staff, internal peers and external contacts.

• Highly goal oriented, assertive and a hands-on, problem solver with a decisive mindset.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



