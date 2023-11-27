Entity:Customers & Products
In the position of Alliances Development Manager, you will play a pivotal role in elevating Castrol's value proposition by spearheading the regional strategy for its Supply Chain commercial alliance relationships.
Your responsibilities will encompass the development of Castrol's regional Procurement and Supply Chain alliance strategy, along with the strategic implementation of commercial relationships with key collaborators, including raw material vendors, third-party blenders, procurement collaboration partners, competitors, route-to-market entities, and circularity partners. All of this will be carried out in alignment with the company's overarching objectives, goals, and strategies.
Your primary focus will be on identifying, negotiating, establishing, and leading all aspects of these partnerships, with the goal of crafting mutually beneficial arrangements that generate significant global value.
Notably, this role will operate at the highest echelons of Castrol and its partner organizations, engaging at the executive level to drive transformative impact. Join us in crafting the future of Castrol's Supply Chain and Alliance Development.
College degree in Business or Technical. MBA preferred.
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
