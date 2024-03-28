Alliances Development and M&A Strategy Manager AsPac

This role is not eligible for relocation

Your primary focus will be on identifying, negotiating, establishing, and overseeing these partnerships, with the goal of crafting mutually beneficial arrangements that generate significant global value.



You will collaborate internally with the Global Supply Chain Leadership, Castrol Leadership Team, Finance, Marketing, and Commercial teams. Externally, you will engage with pertinent industry companies and partners across various geographic regions. Your ability to establish and nurture essential relationships and exert influence, both within the organisation and externally, will be crucial in driving the attainment of alliance objectives.



Notably, this role will operate at the highest echelons of Castrol and its partner organisation, engaging at the executive level to drive entrepreneurial impact. Join us in shaping the future of Castrol's Supply Chain and Alliance Development.

Responsibilities:

Lead the development of the regional Supply Chain and Procurement partnership and M&A strategy aligned with Castrol strategy.

Cultivate strategic relationships and unearth business opportunities by engaging with executive-level and C-Suite spanning diverse organizations, from startups to large-cap corporations.

Apply effective program and project management principles to spearhead the identification of new regional partners and the implementation of Alliance solutions throughout the Value Chain.

Spearhead opportunity identification, handle dependencies, and negotiate alliance deals, ensuring mutually beneficial terms in alignment with business and supply chain objectives, emphasizing equitable risk and reward distribution.

Define and deliver sustainable incremental value exceeding $100 million by 2030 while constructing a compelling case for significant BP capital investment exceeding $50 million, , including planning and implementation, where needed.

Develop insights into the competitive landscape and market trends to inform strategy and M&A planning cycles.

Lead all aspects of contractual obligations and outcomes for Castrol and its partners to ensure the fulfillment of responsibilities.

Foster a deep understanding of contractual elements, including the potential need for renegotiations and revisions to partner agreements.

Establish and nurture critical relationships and exercise influence, both internally and externally, to drive the achievement of alliance objectives.

Key requirements, skills and competencies:

College degree/ MBA in Business or Technical or equivalent

Extensive prior experience in a similar role, and demonstration of a strong background of success in building strategic partnerships and comfort in working with ambiguity

Experience in origination, negotiation, developing strategic partnerships, with validated experience leading partnerships

Experience in financial analysis, business case development, and financial modelling – comfortable with DCF, IRR, NPV

Demonstrated expertise in effective networking at all levels both externally and internally

Excellent negotiation skills, understanding of strategic supplier/customer relationships.

Strong business development, project management, time management, and organizational skills.

Strong communication and presentation skills both verbal and written.

Strong leadership skills, specifically showing a wide range of interpersonal skills applicable in different situations with staff, internal peers and external contacts.

Highly goal oriented, assertive and a hands-on, problem solver with clear decision making ability

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

- A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued.

- Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

- Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path.

- Life and health insurance, medical care package.

- And many other benefits..

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

