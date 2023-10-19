Entity:Production & Operations
Research & Technology Group
Job Family Group:
Grade L
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Wij zijn een internationale energie organisatie. Wij hebben 75000 medewerkers in 80 landen, die werken om elke dag licht, warmte en mobiliteit te leveren voor millioenen mensen in de wereld. Onze missie en ambitie is om energie opnieuw uit te vinden en een net zero bedrijf te worden. Wil jij zoals ons in deze uitdagende tijd een duurzaam verschil te maken? Kom bij ons aan de slag en maak het verschil als:
Allround Laboratory Technician
In deze functie ben je verantwoordelijk voor het betrouwbaar, efficient en servicegericht uitvoeren van analyses.
Wat ga je doen?
Wie ben jij en wat breng jij mee?
Wat krijg jij er voor terug?
Interesse?
Laat het ons dan zo snel mogelijk weten. Mocht je problemen ervaren tijdens het sollicitatieproces en het aanmaken van een account via onze website, stuur dan je sollicitatie met CV naar onze corporate recruiter, Mart Grootenboer via onderstaand e-mail adres of bel hem op onderstaand nummer.
Mart Grootenboer
📞:+316 517 696 33
📧: mart.grootenboer@bp.com
Travel Requirement
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Advanced spectroscopies, Advanced spectroscopies, Analytical Chemistry, Analytical Separation Science, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication, Courage, Data Analysis, Data Management, Digital fluency, Excellence, Experimental Design, Formulated product testing, Formulation Deployment, Formulation design, Imaging Techniques, Incident investigation and learning, Industry technology knowledge, Instrument maintenance, Intellectual Asset Management, Knowledge Sharing, Laboratory Operations, Product Development, Quality conformance {+ 8 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.