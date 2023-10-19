Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

Grade LResponsible for supporting analytical activities through planning, conducting and reporting on a range of laboratory-based tests, following up on requirements and verifying that all products released meet the relevant standards, whilst ensuring the quality, standard and timeliness of the work carried out meets expectations.



Job Description:

Wij zijn een internationale energie organisatie. Wij hebben 75000 medewerkers in 80 landen, die werken om elke dag licht, warmte en mobiliteit te leveren voor millioenen mensen in de wereld. Onze missie en ambitie is om energie opnieuw uit te vinden en een net zero bedrijf te worden. Wil jij zoals ons in deze uitdagende tijd een duurzaam verschil te maken? Kom bij ons aan de slag en maak het verschil als:

Allround Laboratory Technician

In deze functie ben je verantwoordelijk voor het betrouwbaar, efficient en servicegericht uitvoeren van analyses.



Wat ga je doen?

Voert analyses uit in volgorde van urgentie en autoriseert de resultaten

Voert kalibraties uit t.b.v. de betrouiwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van de analyses

Interpreteert analyseresultaten en draagt zorg voor het opsporten en elimenren van de oorzaak van onauwkeurige en onbetrouwbare analyse resultaten, in overleg met de senior

Informeert de aanvrager van een analyse wanneer de uitkomst vreemd is

Haalt monsters op en meldt deze

Houdt diverse administraties t.a.v. kwaliteitsborging bij

Doet voorstellen voor wijzigingen en verbeteringen in testvoorschriften en lab documenten

Verhelpt storingen, voert onderhoud uit en houdt de betreffende logboeken bij

Onderhoudt contacten met de medewerkers van de andere afdelingen binnen de eigen shift

Zorgt voor orde en netheid

Start nieuwe apparatuur op



Wie ben jij en wat breng jij mee?

Minimaal MBO 4-niveau, bij voorkeur laboratorium opleiding analytisch chemisch (MLO)

VCA-BASIS

Je bent als persoon betrouwbaar en kwaliteitsgericht

Je bent gericht op samenwerken en bent service- en klantgericht

Analytisch

Kennis van analyses, theoretische- en praktische

Kennis van process- en offsites installaties

Ervaring met moderne analyse apparatuur

Wat krijg jij er voor terug?

Uitstekend salaris

30% ploegentoeslag in de 5-ploegen

13e & 14e maand

Uitdagend werk met veel verantwoordelijkheid

Een ploegenrooster gericht op een gezonde werk-privé balans

Een inclusieve cultuur waar er wordt gezorgd voor elkaar en met elkaar werkt aan het doel

Stabiliteit & zekerheid

Interesse?

Laat het ons dan zo snel mogelijk weten. Mocht je problemen ervaren tijdens het sollicitatieproces en het aanmaken van een account via onze website, stuur dan je sollicitatie met CV naar onze corporate recruiter, Mart Grootenboer via onderstaand e-mail adres of bel hem op onderstaand nummer.

Mart Grootenboer

📞:+316 517 696 33

📧: mart.grootenboer@bp.com



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

