Allround Maintenance Technician

  • Location NL: Rotterdam Refinery
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ064470
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Responsible for performing Mechanical Technician duties associated with Operations or Projects, whether onshore or offshore. Also, responsible for the mechanical maintenance of the facilities equipment including leading the day to day planning and execution of all Mechanical activities.

Job Description:

Voor onze afdeling Maintenance, die zich bezig houdt met technische dienstverlening, met als doel het verhogen van de betrouwbaarheid, beschikbaarheid, integriteit en winstgevendheid van de installaties, zijn wij op zoek naar

MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN

Tot de kerntaken behoren:

  • Zelfstandig plannen en uitvoeren van zowel preventief als correctief onderhoud
  • Vaststellen en analyseren van storingen
  • Verzorgen van de administratieve afwikkeling van uitgevoerde werkzaamheden
  • Voorstellen van verbeteringen voor het onderhoud van installaties
  • Coördineren van werkzaamheden van verschillende contractors bij projecten en onderhoudsstops
  • Waarborgen dat werkzaamheden worden uitgevoerd volgens veiligheids- en milieunormen

BP Raffinaderij Rotterdam vraagt voor deze functie:

  • MBO diploma (niveau 4) richting Electro- of Meet- en Regeltechniek
  • Certificaat VCA B
  • Bij voorkeur relevante werkervaring in de (petro-) chemische industrie, maar ook schoolverlaters nodigen wij van harte uit te solliciteren
  • Ervaring met Word, Excel en andere programma’s zoals SAP of vergelijkbare Maintenance Management Informatie Systemen
  • Kennis van de Nederlandse en Engelse taal, Duits is een pré
  • Gedrevenheid, proactief en teamgeest

Aanvullende informatie:

  • BP Raffinaderij Rotterdam biedt uitstekende primaire en secundaire arbeidsvoorwaarden en ontplooiingsmogelijkheden
  • Bereidheid tot het volgen van een intern opleidingstraject, waarbij zowel interne als externe cursussen worden aangeboden
  • Een aanstellingskeuring (Medische keuring o.a. persluchtgeschiktheid, fietstest) maakt deel uit van de selectieprocedure
  • Een persoonlijk profiel analyse kan deel uit maken van de selectieprocedure.
  • Werkzaamheden worden verricht in dagdienst, flexibel werken is in overleg mogelijk

Interesse?
Laat het ons dan zo snel mogelijk weten. U kunt via onze website reageren: www.stapbinnenbijbp.nl


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

