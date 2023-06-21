(Allround) Operator

Job summary

Binnen Operations Department zijn wij voor de process-onderdelen OM (Oil Movement) CDU (crude distillation unit) en FCCU (fluid catalytic cracking unit) op zoek naar zowel startende als ervaren



PROCESS OPERATORS (fulltime)

FCCU, CDU:

De onderdelen OM, CDU en FCCU houden zich bezig met het opereren, beheren en operationeel houden van de groep van installaties voor de verwerking van ruwe olie tot half- en eindproducten.



Jouw nieuwe baan:

In deze dynamische functie ben je als operator binnen onze units onder andere verantwoordelijk voor het opereren van de installaties en voor de te verwerken producten volgens planning. Je controleert het productieproces en de producten en speelt hier direct op in als je afwijkingen waarneemt.

Tevens ben je betrokken bij het begeleiden, voorbereiden en controleren van alle onderhoudswerkzaamheden. Het voorbereiden en uitvoeren van speciale operationele transacties, zoals start-ups, shutdowns, grote reparatiestops en turnarounds behoort ook tot je taken. Je wacht sluit je uiteraard af met een heldere verslaglegging en wachtoverdracht.

Je werkt in een 5-ploegendienst in een 1-2-2 rooster en je werkt zowel in de controlekamer als buiten op de proces units, of in het Tank-park en bijbehorende haven. De ploeg waarin je komt te werken, bestaat uit zo’n 18 collega’s. Na indiensttreding start je met een uitgebreid en goed vormgegeven intern opleidingstraject, waarin individuele aandacht voor training voorop staat.



Jouw profiel:

Bij voorkeur een afgeronde opleiding Vapro C / MBO Algemene Operationele Technieken niveau 4, maar minimaal Vapro B (theorie) / MBO Algemene Operationele Technieken niveau 3 of een gelijkwaardige technische opleiding op MBO (3 of 4) niveau;

Certificaat VCA Basis;

Gemotiveerd voor deelname aan het interne opleidingtraject en aanvullende trainingen en cursussen zoals o.a. Industrieel Brandbestrijding;

Basiskennis Engelse taal in woord en geschrift;

Werk / stage ervaring in een soortgelijke functie binnen een raffinaderij is een pré;

Je beschikt over de volgende competenties: je bent in staat je zowel mondeling als schriftelijk goed uit te drukken, je bent een teamspeler, resultaatgericht en je bent gedreven en gemotiveerd om je verder te ontwikkelen.

Aanvullende informatie:

BP Raffinaderij Rotterdam biedt uitstekende primaire en secundaire arbeidsvoorwaarden;

Er zijn volop mogelijkheden voor vakinhoudelijke trainingen, cursussen en persoonlijke ontwikkeling;

Een persoonlijk profiel-analyse en een (medische) aanstellingskeuring maken deel uit van de selectieprocedure;

Als onderdeel van deze sollicitatieprocedure dien je: een cv en motivatiebrief te overleggen; Bereid te zijn medewerking te verlenen aan een eventueel referentieonderzoek;

Voor (aanvang) indiensttreding is vereist: Een geldig identiteitsbewijs en indien van toepassing uw verblijfsvergunning; Een Verklaring Omtrent Gedrag; Medische aanstellingskeuring; Het kunnen overleggen van geldige diploma’s zoals vermeld in het CV.

Gekwalificeerde kandidaten zullen worden meegenomen in de sollicitatieprocedure ongeacht afkomst, sekse, religie, seksuele voorkeur, gender-identiteit, etc.



