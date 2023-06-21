(Allround) Operator

Responsible for performing daily operational check of wells and/or facility. Prepares, maintains, and submits daily reports of applicable production volumes, gas or oil volume, well pressure, and/or volume of chemicals used.
Binnen Operations Department zijn wij voor de process-onderdelen OM (Oil Movement) CDU (crude distillation unit) en FCCU (fluid catalytic cracking unit) op zoek naar zowel startende als ervaren
PROCESS OPERATORS (fulltime)
FCCU, CDU:
De onderdelen OM, CDU en FCCU houden zich bezig met het opereren, beheren en operationeel houden van de groep van installaties voor de verwerking van ruwe olie tot half- en eindproducten.
Jouw nieuwe baan:
In deze dynamische functie ben je als operator binnen onze units onder andere verantwoordelijk voor het opereren van de installaties en voor de te verwerken producten volgens planning. Je controleert het productieproces en de producten en speelt hier direct op in als je afwijkingen waarneemt.
Tevens ben je betrokken bij het begeleiden, voorbereiden en controleren van alle onderhoudswerkzaamheden. Het voorbereiden en uitvoeren van speciale operationele transacties, zoals start-ups, shutdowns, grote reparatiestops en turnarounds behoort ook tot je taken. Je wacht sluit je uiteraard af met een heldere verslaglegging en wachtoverdracht.
Je werkt in een 5-ploegendienst in een 1-2-2 rooster en je werkt zowel in de controlekamer als buiten op de proces units, of in het Tank-park en bijbehorende haven. De ploeg waarin je komt te werken, bestaat uit zo’n 18 collega’s. Na indiensttreding start je met een uitgebreid en goed vormgegeven intern opleidingstraject, waarin individuele aandacht voor training voorop staat.
Jouw profiel:
