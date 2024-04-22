Americas Cluster EV Procurement Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job Family Group: Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Bp has recently revised our Electric Vehicle (EV) ambition, now with more than 100k chargers across multiple countries by 2030 we are entering an exciting period of transition; living and breathing our net zero ambitions as an integrated energy company!

As part of our accelerated EV plan, bp has a significant focus on EV charging infrastructure and support services to meet growth plans. This role will be directly responsible for ensuring procurement end to end activities align to bp pulse EV charging program in the US, and is a highly integrated role implementing bp pulse procurement processes and building efficiencies and best practice across our EV & Mobility & Convenience organizations.

Opportunity to lead the team of procurement analyst(s) within cluster countries

Accountable for procurement delivery in the bp pulse US cluster from end to end S2P perspective, bringing value through aligned prioritization and proactively problem solving across the bp procurement landscape

Work in an agile and collaborative manner with internal and external stakeholders to provide the business with the procurement support required to deliver the plan

Representing procurement on cluster leadership teams establishing, developing and influencing strong working relationships that drive value through innovation identification and continuous improvement

Proactively identify and manage risks, sharing mitigations across the clusters for lessons learned and escalating as appropriate.

Responsible for meeting/exceeding procurement KPIs aligned with business key objectives

Prepare and present monthly performance reports as part of the cluster performance reviews and supplier performance meetings

Implement global and cluster procurement contracts and strategies, as applicable and agreed

Develop contracting strategies for new cluster suppliers aligned with central team and support partnerships (Joint Ventures, Non operating Joint Ventures)

Support the subsidy programs in country and ensure rollout in line with local subsidy requirements

Alignment with established common process and local legal requirements to meet the expected delivery criteria and in accordance with global requirements and standards

University degree in a technical or related equivalent business discipline or a comparable degree program.

MCIPS/ISM qualification desirable.

Experienced in category strategy execution

Strong negotiation, sourcing, contracting and contract management

Skilled application in supplier performance management

Project management

Good working knowledge of S2P processes, and SAP system

Influencing and stakeholder management skills

Organizational skills

Very good written and oral English language skills

Knowledge of supply chain management

Proven experience in the EV category

Working in a matrix organization with Agile tools

Financial and market analysis skills

Experience in Ariba e-sourcing or other e-procurement tools

Leadership experience – potential opportunity in the role

