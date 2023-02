About the role

The role is part of a dynamic regional procurement team that is partnering with our Mobility & Convenience Retail Operating Organization (ROO) to support creating scaled, integrated and highly differentiated guest focused offer. Accountable for risk and value delivery, with core focus on delivering outstanding customer experiences. Americas Customers Procurement Advisor is responsible for understanding business strategy to inform year on year demand plans, value targets, and obtaining business assurance for procurement value delivery. The role is also responsible for ensuring that all enabling groups are connected to the demand plan and understand their role on a project-by-project basis.

Working in close collaboration with other teams, to identify and steer the interconnected and technical supplier landscape. Develop and influence strategies and drive execution of those transformations. The role will have a direct interface to the finance team to ensure value delivery is being reported up through the global financial outlook and resetting 3-year roadmaps with finance. The role is responsible in identifying and mitigating supply chain risks and conducting day-to-day procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.