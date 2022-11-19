Americas Customer Procurement Analyst

Job summary

Role Synopsis



The Americas Customers Procurement Analyst role is part of dynamic regional procurement team that is partnering with our Mobility & Convenience Retail Operating Organization (ROO) to support creating scaled, integrated and highly differentiated customer focused offer. The role responsible to provide specialist support and input to strategy development across the Marketing Retail Tech and Convenience areas as well as insights into Digital and Talent categories.



The role is responsible for understanding business strategy in this space to inform year on year demand plans, value targets, and obtaining business assurance for procurement value delivery. The role is also responsible for ensuring that all enabling groups are connected to the demand plan and understand their role on a project-by-project basis.



Americas Customers Procurement Analyst will have a direct interface to the finance team to ensure value delivery is being reported up through the global financial outlook and resetting 3-year roadmaps with finance. The role is responsible in identifying and mitigating supply chain risks and conducting day-to-day procurement execution activities to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.



Key Accountabilities

Helps to identify business opportunities and strategies to assist advisors and supply facing teams to identify and deliver value through providing support as instructed, to assist effective and efficient sourcing and contracting activity.

Follows and enforce procurement value delivery assurance process within Retail Operating organization (ROO) procurement team

Builds strong relationship with the business stakeholders and enabling groups to help identify synergies across the ROO and determine procurement activities to support the delivery and ensure alignment with corporate procurement processes

Assist with forecasting and planning

Assists Procurement Advisors on developing 3-year demand plans and signaling reprioritization needs in current year plan.

Assist in developing partnerships with business and its leadership teams to provide insight to the procurement teams in development of their category strategies.

Assist in ensuring contracts are implemented with the appropriate systems, compliance, and contract management set-up via the Source to Contract and/or Global Business Services teams.

Ensure commercial, legal, and contractual compliances in all the procurement transactions.

Assists in executing post-award contract management, including interpretation and implications of terms and conditions, monitoring contract expiration dates and identifying need for extensions or renewals.

Assists GBS in generating complex contracts and agreements including interpretation of contract requirements, contract administration, risk management, change management, conflict resolution, and delivery and payment for products.

Accountable for ensuring all enabling functions are involved to facilitate company objectives and resolve customer issues, providing customer satisfaction, and acts as the first point of contact for suppliers/contract holders for as long as the contract lasts.

Ensures timely resolution to sourcing, updating procedures and new account plans, partnering with site procurement management to maintain ownership of all issues, and managing the dispute process to establish Service Level Agreements.

Ensures identification and risk mitigation where applicable to bp’s supply chains.

Provides break-in and requisitioner support, as required.

Acts as a business interface for local contract owners/suppliers and/or a broad range of business stakeholders, providing updates, answering queries, and remedying issues.

Provides analysis to support procurement advisors and managers.

Champion bigger business transformation within procurement

Essential Education and Experience

Basic understanding of Procurement Category Strategies, Sourcing and Contracting processes.

Basic knowledge of Customer and Product businesses particularly in at least one of the following: Retail, Aviation, Lubricants or external QSRs or Retail operations.

Strong competencies in relationship management, communication, interpersonal and negotiation skills

Basic acumen of finance processes and understanding of business P&L (profit and loss statement)

Strong competencies in managing and influencing at all levels of an organization.

Highly competent working independently and in teams

Proficient in English (written and oral)

Desirable Criteria