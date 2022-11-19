Americas Customer Procurement Analyst

Role Synopsis
The Americas Customers Procurement Analyst role is part of dynamic regional procurement team that is partnering with our Mobility & Convenience Retail Operating Organization (ROO) to support creating scaled, integrated and highly differentiated customer focused offer. The role responsible to provide specialist support and input to strategy development across the Marketing Retail Tech and Convenience areas as well as insights into Digital and Talent categories.
The role is responsible for understanding business strategy in this space to inform year on year demand plans, value targets, and obtaining business assurance for procurement value delivery. The role is also responsible for ensuring that all enabling groups are connected to the demand plan and understand their role on a project-by-project basis.
Americas Customers Procurement Analyst will have a direct interface to the finance team to ensure value delivery is being reported up through the global financial outlook and resetting 3-year roadmaps with finance. The role is responsible in identifying and mitigating supply chain risks and conducting day-to-day procurement execution activities to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education and Experience