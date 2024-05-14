Americas Customers Procurement Analyst - M&C ROO

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

This is position will have a hybrid work schedule with 3 days per week in either our Chicago or Louisville office.

About the role

The Americas Customers Procurement Analyst role is part of a dynamic regional procurement team that is partnering with our Mobility & Convenience Retail Operating Organization (ROO) to support creating scaled, integrated and highly differentiated guest focused offer.

The analyst is responsible for understanding business strategy to inform year on year demand plans, value targets, and obtaining business assurance for procurement value delivery. The role is also responsible for ensuring that all enabling groups are connected to the demand plan and understand their role on a project-by-project basis. You will also be responsible for providing specialist support and input strategy development across the Marketing Retail Tech and Convenience areas, as well as insights into Digital and Talent categories.

In this position, there will be a direct interface to the finance team to ensure value delivery is being reported up through the global financial outlook and resetting 3-year roadmaps with finance. You will also help mitigate supply chain risks and conduct day-to-day procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.

Key Accountabilities

Support demand forecasting and planning. Help to identify business opportunities and strategies to assist advisors and supply facing teams to identify and deliver value through providing support as instructed, to assist effective and efficient sourcing and contracting activity.

Seek opportunities for demand aggregation and use of buying channels. Ensure timeliness and quality of contracts for safe, compliant, and reliable business operations

Follow and enforce procurement value delivery assurance process within the ROO procurement team

Build strong relationship with the business stakeholders

Assist in ensuring contracts are implemented with the appropriate systems, compliance and contract management set-up via the Source to Contract and/or Global Business Services (GBS) teams. Acts as a business interface for local contract owners/suppliers and/or a broad range of business stakeholders, providing updates, answering queries and remedying issues.

Ensure commercial, legal, and contractual compliances in all the procurement transactions. Post-award contract management, including interpretation and implications of terms and conditions, monitoring contract expiration dates and identifying need for extensions or renewals.

Ensures identification and risk mitigation where applicable to bp’s supply chains.

Provides break-in and requisitioner support, as required. Interim support to P2P process development and ERP transition

Provide analysis to support procurement advisors and managers.

Influence and lead procurement counterparts to realize opportunities and ensure effectiveness across our Americas Retail brands

Support overall delivery of financial value targets, including multiyear breakthrough activities, budget efficiency and resource requirements.

Support the build out of a pipeline of procurement initiatives for the business for operating cost management, Capital Expenditure optimization other value targets

Essential Education and Experience

Tertiary qualification in commerce, supply chain or related field, or equivalent experience

Basic understanding of Procurement Category Strategies, Sourcing and Contracting processes.

Basic knowledge of Customer and Product businesses, particularly in at least one of the following: Retail, Aviation, Lubricants or external QSRs or Retail operations.

Strong competencies in relationship management, communication, interpersonal and negotiation skills

Basic acumen of finance processes and understanding of business P&L

Highly competent working independently and in teams

Proven and demonstrable track record in delivery on performance improvement

Ability to deliver stretching targets in a high-pressure environment.

Highly skilled in procurement category management and supplier management

Highly proficient in problem solving and open thinking.

Strong networker, able to actively seek opportunities to extend networks of useful contacts internally and externally.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



