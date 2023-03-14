Americas Projects Procurement Execution Advisor

Job summary

About the role



The purpose of the role is to deliver all procurement and contracting activities for a project in the Gulf of Mexico, which will be bp's first 20K Paleogene development. We will be entering the Optimize phase of the project. The Americas project procurement advisor will be deployed into, and is an essential part of, a highly collaborative, multi-disciplinary team based in Houston. The successful candidate will lead a lean team of contracting and procurement specialists and will be a part of the Project Leadership team. Post Award contract management for complex contracts with a spend over $1BN.



Key Accountabilities

Lead sourcing and procurement integration activities for the project contracts including Bid analysis, supplier selection, negotiations, contracting.

Post Award contract management for complex contracts with a spend over $1BN (long lead procurement, variation management and Performance Review Meetings)

Serves as Procurement representative attending project leadership team meetings.

Drives integration, efficiency, and optimization of activity across multiple categories.

Supports the PM in development of project specific plans.

Assure compliance with Anti-Bribery and Corruption in supplier qualification, contracting and supplier management in collaboration with the CDD central team.

Promotes compliance by personal example with BP's Code of Conduct

Personally champion HSSE compliance

Proactively drive conformance to BP policies and procedures – Category Management procedure, P2P procedure, Major Projects Common Process, DoFA and POA requirements.

Work closely with partners in order to understand their needs and requirements through good communication and collaboration.

Negotiate and resolve variation order requests and draft and complete corresponding variation orders.

Manage and draft robust contract correspondence and letters to protect bp's contractual positions.

Conduct claim and dispute resolutions and contract close-out.

Essential Education and Experience

Experience of managing complex high value contracts, preferably with experience of contracts of >$500M

Experience of contract drafting and letter writing in order to protect bp's contractual position.

Experience of negotiating complex variation order requests

Ability to communicate with and influence different partners and project teams.

Skilled at leading and influencing teams though complexity, performing in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline environments and providing solutions to issues and challenges.

About the Team

The Americas project procurement team provides all procurement and contracting support to all of bp's major projects in the Gulf of Mexico, Trinidad, Canada and North America refining (Cherry Point and Whiting). The successful candidate will be part of this team and will initially be deployed to the project until project completion and contract close-out.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!