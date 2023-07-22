Americas Projects Procurement Execution Manager

Grade G
The purpose of the role is to deliver all procurement and contracting activities for bp operated Paleogene developments in the Gulf of Mexico. Kaskida is in the Optimize phase with Tiber expected to join Kaskida in Optimize in 2H 2023. The Americas Project Execution Procurement Manager will join the Kaskida Project Leadership Team and will be an essential part of, a highly collaborative, multi-disciplinary team based in Houston.
The successful candidate will lead a lean team of contracting and procurement specialists and will be responsible for ensuring the effective management and delivery of multiple contracts (>$4Bn in project spend), contributing to contracts strategy development, ensuring programme requirements are met whilst working in line with company objectives and managing contracts to achieve targets with respect to safety, time, cost and quality.
The Gulf of Mexico region has a goal of reaching 300mbd thru 2030. Paleogene developments are key to delivering this goal with Kaskida and Tiber being the first two bp projects leading the way. Kaskida is bp's first operated 20k Paleogene development targeting First Oil by 2028. This project is considered transformational; a trailblazer for bp entering Paleogene unlocking a new way of working with targeted supply chain with a track record of delivery, a small / focused bp team, and designing largely to industry standards.
Essential Education and Experience
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply chain development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action
