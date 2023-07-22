Americas Projects Procurement Execution Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Grade G

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Grade G



Job Description:

About the role

The purpose of the role is to deliver all procurement and contracting activities for bp operated Paleogene developments in the Gulf of Mexico. Kaskida is in the Optimize phase with Tiber expected to join Kaskida in Optimize in 2H 2023. The Americas Project Execution Procurement Manager will join the Kaskida Project Leadership Team and will be an essential part of, a highly collaborative, multi-disciplinary team based in Houston.

The successful candidate will lead a lean team of contracting and procurement specialists and will be responsible for ensuring the effective management and delivery of multiple contracts (>$4Bn in project spend), contributing to contracts strategy development, ensuring programme requirements are met whilst working in line with company objectives and managing contracts to achieve targets with respect to safety, time, cost and quality.

About the project

The Gulf of Mexico region has a goal of reaching 300mbd thru 2030. Paleogene developments are key to delivering this goal with Kaskida and Tiber being the first two bp projects leading the way. Kaskida is bp's first operated 20k Paleogene development targeting First Oil by 2028. This project is considered transformational; a trailblazer for bp entering Paleogene unlocking a new way of working with targeted supply chain with a track record of delivery, a small / focused bp team, and designing largely to industry standards.

Key accountabilities

Be a leader and role model in cross-discipline integration, alignment, and delivery for the purpose of delivering projects safely and competitively at a predictable time and cost.

Demonstrate deep technical expertise coupled with an understanding of the supply chain market to integrate and engage in the most appropriate ways.

Demonstrate excellent category management, contracting, negotiation and influencing skills.

Integrate with Category teams facilitating a close working relationship among the Contract Accountable Managers (CAM), Procurement and the broader bp team during the contract term.

Develop and evaluate robust contracting & commercial strategies that influence program development from early option screening, through economic assessment, conceptual development, delivery, start-up and operations.

Develop and implement innovative and strategic contracting and partnership models including long term alliances with suppliers.

Manage sourcing and procurement integration activities for the program contracts including Bid analysis, supplier selection, negotiations, and contracting

Post Award contract management for complex contracts with a spend over $4bn (long lead procurement, variation management and Performance Review Meetings)

Drive integration, efficiency, and optimization of activity across multiple categories.

Supports the PGM in development of Paleogene program specific plans

Assure compliance with Anti-Bribery and Corruption in supplier qualification, contracting and supplier management in collaboration with the CDD central team.

Personally champion HSSE compliance

Proactively drive conformance to BP policies and procedures - Category Management procedure, P2P procedure, Major Projects Common Process, DoFA and POA requirements.

Communicate and collaborate with partners in order to understand their needs and requirements

Negotiate and resolve variation order requests and draft and complete corresponding variation orders

Draft robust contract correspondence and letters to protect bp's contractual positions

Conduct claim and dispute resolutions and contract close-out

Occasional International Travel

Essential Education and Experience

University degree in Engineering, Procurement, or other technical subject area.

Procurement experience in Projects, Wells or Operations.

An effective influencer and communicator with leadership level interpersonal skills.

Excellent project management skills.

Skilled at leading through complexity, executing projects in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline, multi-cultural environments, with regional and country- specific issues and challenges.

Demonstrated project delivery competencies and experience relevant to the role.

Working knowledge of systems such as Ariba OneSource and Backbone.

Proven ability to collaborate with stakeholders across multiple teams, hierarchy levels, cultures and geographies (internally and externally).

Desirable criteria and qualifications

Previous experience working with fabricators in tne Far East

Professional procurement qualification (MCIPS) or equivalent

Extensive experience in Procurement, preferably in upstream oil and gas sector

Prior work experience in delivery of major capital projects

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply chain development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



