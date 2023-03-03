Analyst, Business Dev

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

Role Synopsis

The Business Analyst will partner with key users, business leads, and project sponsors in the Retail Gas organization to understand the needs of the business, document them (via requirements documents, use cases, and process diagrams), and determine the appropriate most cost-effective short and long-term solutions to meet the need.

Responsibilities

Partner with key users, business leads, and project sponsors

Evaluate user requirements and implement working solutions through system design, analysis, testing, training, and documentation

Perform evaluations of business solutions to identify difficulties, process gaps, and incremental enhancements and work closely with them to implement fit-for-purpose solutions

Collaborate with the business experts to create and implement reports, including Key Performance Indicators, controls, and metrics

Develop business intelligence around data and implement data driven solutions that align with data governance principles

Act as a liaison between business users and the Technology team to resolve technical issue

Provide reliable and informative implementation updates in project, team and/or steering committee meetings

Contribute to project plans including scope, schedule, and resource plans and monitor and track project status and results

Acquire and/or create business process scenarios

Influence the decision-making process through effectively presenting concepts and project overviews to business stakeholders, technologists, and management

Represent the business during implementation of new/upgraded systems for several business cycles, until a steady state is reached

Requirements & Qualifications

Minimum of a Bachelor's Degree, preferably in Computer Science, Information Systems, Informatics, or Energy

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in business analysis, data intelligence, reporting, and/or requirements gathering or a combination of education and experience

Experience in and ability to deliver solutions based on modern business intelligence and data principles

Demonstrated knowledge of relational database designs and experience creating and interpreting SQL Server and/or Oracle queries

Demonstrated experience using Power BI, SSRS, Power Automate, Python, and/or Excel/VBA

Knowledge of billing platforms is preferred (e.g., Safari, CES Blue, etc.)

Knowledge of Local Distribution Company (LDC) processes and procedures in deregulated retail gas markets is strongly preferred (e.g., Nipsco, WPS, Consumers, Vectren North, MichCon)

Experience in the Retail Energy industry is preferred

Competency in Visio or other process diagramming tools desired

Why Join Us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.