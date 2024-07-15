Analyst Confirms

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



About Us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Role Synopsis

The candidate will be responsible for supporting contracts and confirmations activities, using basic technical capabilities to generate, track and execute trade confirmations for various types of trades, identify and resolve discrepancies, handling exceptions and recommending process improvements.

Key Accountabilities

Understand BP’s documentation, credit, treasury and legal policies and procedures and rationale behind them sufficiently to be able to discuss with Credit, Legal and Operations teams any issues plus be well-versed in commonly used alternate provisions and drafting customised contract provisions and to suggest alternative provisions where possible.

Apply skills and experience to design, develop, maintain and modify templates for marketing and trading agreements based on BP’s current credit, treasury and legal policies

Develop, manage, and leverage systems for workflow management

Maintain work–in-progress on the team’s shared drive; upload agreements and documents to BP’s database; input key provisions for each agreement to ensure database is accurate and up-to-date; and run reports from the database as needed

Adhere to the Contracts Team’s processes, policies and “best practice” procedures in connection with the drafting and management of agreements and other documents that contribute to the ongoing critical assessment of these processes, policies and procedures seeking to enhance existing activities and to bridge any identified control gaps; and assist in ensuring the awareness of and alignment with them within GPTA, and across IST and BP as appropriate.

Communicate and engage effectively with the business, Credit, Legal, Compliance, and Settlements.

Assist in the delivery of special projects as required from time to time, such as projects to implement the creation, novation, modification, termination or assignment of agreements to align with strategic business changes.

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience required.

Understanding of standard industry trading agreements (e.g., ISDA, NGL NAESB, EEI, Gas NAESB, IECA), with frequently used General Terms and Conditions, and custom master trade agreements, master netting agreements, confidentiality agreements, assignments and novation’s, and guarantees and drafting complex corporate finance transaction agreements and understanding Dodd-Frank timelines.

Highly competent working with legal language and understanding the legal and compliance issues affecting the trading and marketing of energy commodities.

Adept at identifying and resolving key issues and gaps in legal agreements with the ability to understand and critically analyze clauses in agreements to ensure proper balance between creative problem solving and adequate risk protection.

Dedication to excellence and to meeting business objectives.

Ability to multi-task independently in a dynamic and changing business environment, within a global structure and under tight deadlines.

Excellent communication skills with the ability to interact with personnel at various levels within BP.

Experience with Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Outlook, Teams)

Desirable Criteria

Contractual experience with both financially and physically settled commodity and/or environmental credits transactions or other similar energy industry experience.

Working knowledge of energy, commodities, or derivatives markets and various traded instruments.

Fluency in English and Spanish a plus

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Customer experience, Decision Making, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trading knowledge



