This role is an Analyst developer position within the market risk team based in London.

Will work to define and deliver solutions to complex business challenges individually and as part of the global team

Can focus and prioritise agreed items of work without losing sight of the big picture

Will be happy working on technical deliverables and engaging with users through trusted meaningful relationships

Strong communication skills will be massively important for the role for both stakeholder and delivery of the global market risk team. This includes technical content in business context.

Delivery product and service value; Will be an experienced agile practitioner who can equally work as part of the squad, or lead on a short-term sprint basis Embodies the devops way of working for ownership, collaboration and improved velocity of delivery for our products and services. Acts as the regional element of the global team.

Has a curious, exploratory and continuous learning mindsight for themselves and for the people around them

Utilises new technology securely where proven business safety and value can be delivered, and cloud based modern technologies for large enterprise and big data challenges

Thinks holistically about product capability from the delivery and operations

Excellent organizational skills required to adapt to a constantly changing environment.

Highly responsible, self-motivated, and able to thrive in an energetic, fast paced, high growth environment which exhibits ownership of the outcomes of work.

Extensive years experience in modern agile IT environment across a broad spectrum of activities in a relevant role

Prior experience in energy trading or financial industry will be a distinct advantage

Project management experience delivering complex IT projects

Broad experience contributing and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and products



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



