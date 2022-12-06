Analyst, Fundamentals Modelling & Innovation

.
About the role:
Fundamentals Modelling & Innovation (FM&I) analysts work as part of a global team in self-empowered, cross-discipline squads. We endeavor to continuously improve TA&I’s Analytics Edge, developing and automating fundamentals models to enable our partners across T&S to respond more accurately, efficiently, and holistically to market events, maximising commercial opportunities. You will play a key role working in diverse squads to develop cutting edge solutions to exciting business problems in a highly multifaceted commercial environment.
What you will deliver:
Responsible for delivering analysis and modelling to provide commercial insights, leveraging relationships to stay up to date with internal developments in statistical techniques, whilst identifying process improvements and applying insights from the external environment.
Key Accountabilities: