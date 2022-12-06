Analyst, Fundamentals Modelling & Innovation

Job summary

.

About the role:

Fundamentals Modelling & Innovation (FM&I) analysts work as part of a global team in self-empowered, cross-discipline squads. We endeavor to continuously improve TA&I’s Analytics Edge, developing and automating fundamentals models to enable our partners across T&S to respond more accurately, efficiently, and holistically to market events, maximising commercial opportunities. You will play a key role working in diverse squads to develop cutting edge solutions to exciting business problems in a highly multifaceted commercial environment.



What you will deliver:

Responsible for delivering analysis and modelling to provide commercial insights, leveraging relationships to stay up to date with internal developments in statistical techniques, whilst identifying process improvements and applying insights from the external environment.



Key Accountabilities:

Knowledge and experience in global energy markets with the ability to identify and prioritise fundamental and quantitative analysis/modelling that provides commercial insights to the trading organisation.

Strong communication skills with the ability to communicate analytics to necessary stakeholders and influence commercial decisions.

Develop and implement fundamental balances, pricing models and other tools to surface commercial opportunities within the low-carbon, power, gas, and oil markets, harnessing best practices and advanced modelling techniques.

Engage with stakeholders (traders and analysts) to ensure that solutions/models are optimal and deliver deep commercial insights.

Identify repetitive processes that can be standardised into modules that can be reused across projects.

Develop strong partnerships with trading and origination stakeholders and market strategists to ensure critical information is captured and leveraged in our models.

Undergraduate degree in STEM subject or quantitative discipline.

Knowledge of European or other regional energy markets (e.g., low-carbon, oil, gas, LNG, or power).

Understanding of supply and demand drivers together with how physical and related financial instruments are traded.

Track record of working with traders or other business stakeholders to create commercially actionable models.

Experience with a range of modelling techniques including, regression, time series analysis, forecast modelling and machine learning.

Excellent problem-solving skills.

Experience using a coding language to develop models and analytical tools.

Experience manipulating and analysing large, complex datasets.

Strong attention to detail.

Independent, creative thinker that can find alternative solutions to complex problems.

Desire to continually improve with a passion to innovate and the ability to develop new analytical methodologies.

Ability and desire to work in a fast-paced, dynamic trading environment.

Practical knowledge of data engineering practices (designing and building robust data pipelines)

Knowledge of python and core libraries applicable to data science (e.g., pandas, numpy, statsmodels, scikit-learn, etc...)

Experience using visualisation tools to surface analytics; Power BI and Plotly Dash preferred

Experience working with a data science platform; Dataiku preferred

Understanding of SQL

Experience working within an Agile squad

Experience as a market analyst

The team are embedded within diverse, multidisciplinary squads that exhibit a growth mindset and a passion to continually innovate and improve. Innovation is a core principle that we believe is critical to maintaining a competitive edge. We foster creative thinking and support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone feels empowered, respected and treated fairly