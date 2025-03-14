Analyst - Requirements Management - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Let me tell you about the role:

This is an exciting new opportunity for you to join bp’s Wells Solutions organization in Pune. Wells Solutions are a team of deep technical experts (specialists and advisors) that support conformance and well activity. We provide sustainable and scalable technology and digital tools for wells. We strive to embed learning at global scale, share best practices, eliminate waste, and manage OMS and bp requirements by leveraging advisors, specialists, ConneXus, and Remote Collaboration Centres (RCCs).

Working with a network of Content Owners across wells, this role manages key wells risks by ensuring that wells requirements are updated, accessible and implemented across central and business teams. The role also supports the digitization of wells requirements and supporting documents, and facilitates the requirements governance process

Additionally, the role is responsible for providing support for the Audit and Management of Change (MoC) processes.

Being part of this team will also give you access to a comprehensive development opportunity which will allow you to develop your own skills whilst delivering business value.

Please note that this is a shift working position from 11:30 – 20:30 IST to support global delivery.

What you will deliver:

Supports the maintenance, update, and digitization of wells requirements documents.

Facilitates the wells Requirements Management processes in wells.

Support Continuous Improvement (CI) and simplification in Requirements Management in wells.

Supports audit activities and Management of Change (MoC) process in wells

Builds and maintains strong relationships with relevant stakeholders across well and P&O

What you will need to be successful:

Must have educational qualifications:

Degree in engineering, science, or similar subject

Minimum years of relevant experience:

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in a high -hazard industry working with requirements management, operating management systems, and/or management of change activities

Must have experiences/skills:

Knowledge of requirements management, operating management systems, content revision and/or audit management processes

Preferred experience working in Wells or Upstream Oil and Gas operations

Preferred experience deploying digital initiatives.

Knowledge of digital requirements management tools such as DOORS (Dynamic Object-Oriented Requirements System) or equivalent.

You will work with:

Work closely with the Digital and Automation team to support digitization of requirements and business processes.

Supporting Internal Audit on the Wells audits

Will be required to present relevant material to senior leadership across all wells assets.

Collaborate with wells regions, advisors and specialists to systematically deliver business value.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Skills:

