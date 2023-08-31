Analyst, Retail Load Forecasting & Analytics

Job summary

About Us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re owning the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry, and our planet.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

About UsAt bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re owning the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry, and our planet.



Job Description:

Summary

bp retail team is seeking a dedicated and thorough Retail Load Analytics Analyst to join our dynamic Portfolio Optimization team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in the energy industry, focusing on deregulated power markets. This role is crucial to our daily operational P&L, as it involves validating inputs and outputs to our load forecasting model, which is used for hedging activities and load scenarios, forward gross margin reporting, daily P&L reporting, as well as other downstream processes.

Key Responsibilities:

Analyze and perform daily validations on inputs to and outputs from load forecasting model to ensure completeness and accuracy of all necessary parameter for forecasting engine.

Develop reporting suite to promote transparency and ensure accuracy of load forecasting processes to all stakeholders.

Prepare and present various reports on load forecasting results and insights (including MAPE, GMAR, load/weather scenarios, etc.).

Continuously assess load forecasting methodology and suggest necessary improvements to support retail business development and communicate arising issues or exceptions from forecasting processes to minimize P&L risks.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand different facets of retail business and how load forecasting impacts retail deals.

Provide support in existing and future projects impacting load forecasting desk within portfolio optimization team.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Economics, Mathematics, Computer Science, or a related field.

2 – 5 years of experience in the energy industry, and preferably 2 years in load forecasting field.

Understanding various load forecasting methods.

Commercially in-depth understanding of retail power market, especially in deregulated power markets.

Proficiency in SQL, Excel, Power Query or other data management and analysis tools. Working knowledge in R and Python is preferred.

Proficiency in data visualization tools, such as Power BI and Tableau is preferred.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Strong communication skills, both verbal and written.

Personal Attributes:

Strong attention to detail and accuracy.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Excellent time management skills and ability to meet competing deadlines.

Strong initiative and ability to manage multiple projects.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Continuous Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.