Analytical Chemist

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

We are currently looking to deepen our focus in a number of key areas and plan to establish a number of dedicated innovation squads covering identified growth areas.

Job description:

This is an opportunity to join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation to reimagine energy for people and our planet.

The advanced bio & physical sciences for low carbon energy team is the central research organisation for biosciences, chemistry, materials sciences, fundamental biofuels pathways, green hydrogen/ electrochemistry, and the science of carbon capture. This team also incorporates computational modelling of biosciences and chemistry. The BSC works to identify current opportunities and assess future opportunities across the range of bp’s businesses, supporting bp’s ambition to reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. The Center stays closely connected to bp businesses and external technologies, and ensures the expertise required to progress opportunities through the early stages of technology development.



The Center also advises businesses on biological issues and partnership opportunities. The team is comprised of flexible, agile, multi-skilled, innovative members that work collaboratively across the research portfolio.

The chosen candidate, in the role of an analytical scientist, will collaborate closely with the analytical and bioscience team. Their responsibilities will encompass conducting compositional analyses on various biomass-derived samples, meticulously maintaining laboratory records, operating advanced analytical equipment, and communicating findings to the team.

Specific tasks will involve sample preparation for instrumental analysis, employing chromatographic methods like liquid, gas, and ion chromatography linked with mass spectrometry, as well as near-infrared spectroscopy. Working within an interactive scientific community, strong communication skills are essential.

The job demands thoroughness and precision in manual tasks, proficiency in pipetting, adherence to biological and chemical laboratory safety protocols, and proficiency in common lab data analysis. The ideal candidate will demonstrate interdisciplinary problem-solving abilities and scientific analytical skills, striving to ensure safe and compliant experimental practices and fostering an HSSE (Health, Safety, Security, and Environment) culture.

Essential education:

Ph.D. (Analytical Chemistry, Chemistry, Biochemistry) and/or

M.S. (Analytical Chemistry, Chemistry, Biochemistry) 2 years of relevant experience and/or

B.S. (Analytical Chemistry, Chemistry, Biochemistry), 5 years of relevant experience

Essential experience and job requirements:

The ideal candidate should possess the following abilities:

Work safely and autonomously within a laboratory environment

Adapt quickly to new techniques and protocols

Demonstrate expertise in biomass conversion

Conduct thorough compositional feedstock analyses

Collaborate effectively with fellow researchers to plan and execute experiments

Communicate scientific findings clearly, both in written reports and oral presentations

Required qualifications:

Proficiency in troubleshooting and problem-solving

Strong attention to detail

Ability to deliver high-quality results within tight deadlines

Excellent safety record and adherence to complex standard operating procedures

Experience in developing and optimizing analytical methods for a diverse range of analytes (e.g., small molecules, proteins, fermentation products) in complex matrices using various analytical instruments such as HPLC, IC, and GC coupled to MS

Proficient in generating, recording, interpreting, and reporting precise analytical chemistry data

Effective communication skills to anticipate project needs, estimate resource requirements, and collaborate with team leaders

Advanced technical knowledge in analytical techniques, particularly chromatography

Ability to execute experiments and interpret data from multiple sources

Self-motivated with strong interpersonal skills, capable of working well within teams and meeting deadlines

Strategic in prioritizing tasks and thriving in a multitasking and collaborative environment

Demonstrated commitment to workplace safety

Demonstrates strong "One Team" behaviors, including supporting colleagues, fostering capability development, recognizing contributions of others, and prioritizing team success

Exhibits strong "Respect" behaviors, such as valuing diverse perspectives, fostering trust through open communication, and creating an inclusive workplace environment

Desirable Criteria:

Experience with Agilent instrumentation, including UHPLC, LC-MS (QQQ, QTOF), micro-GC, GC-MS, and software like OpenLab CDS and MassHunter

Familiarity with Thermo IC-MS instrumentation and Chromeleon software

Proficiency in operating Bruker FTIR instrumentation and Opus software

Travel – up to 25%. Travel between the various locations (in the UK, US, Europe, India, and China) may be required. Must be willing to work in other locations for extended periods of time.

Why join us

