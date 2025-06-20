Analytical Chemist

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

This is an opportunity to join the bp Biosciences Center (BSC) in driving innovation to reimagine energy for people and our planet. The selected candidate will collaborate with the analytical, fermentation and the biosciences teams, analyzing samples, maintaining laboratory records, operating advanced equipment, and communicating findings. Tasks include sample preparation, using chromatographic and spectroscopic methods, and ensuring safe lab practices. Strong communication and interdisciplinary problem-solving skills are essential.

Travel – up to 10%. Travel between the various locations (in the UK, US, Europe, India, and China) may be required.

Essential education:

M.S. (Analytical Chemistry, Chemistry, Biochemistry), 2 years of relevant experience

B.S. (Analytical Chemistry, Chemistry, Biochemistry), 5 years of relevant experience

The ideal candidate should possess the following abilities:

Work safely and independently within a laboratory environment

Adapt quickly to new techniques and protocols

Collaborate effectively with fellow researchers to plan and execute experiments

Communicate scientific findings clearly, both in written reports and oral presentations

Required qualifications:

Advanced technical knowledge in analytical techniques, particularly chromatography

Experience in developing and optimizing analytical methods for a diverse range of analytes (e.g., small molecules, proteins, fermentation products) in complex matrices using various analytical instruments such as HPLC, IC, and GC coupled to MS

Proficiency in generating, interpreting, and reporting precise data within deadlines

Proficiency in troubleshooting and problem-solving

Self-motivated with strong interpersonal skills

Skillful in task prioritization and multitasking

Strong attention to detail

Excellent safety record and adherence to SOPs

Demonstrate strong "One Team" behaviors, including supporting colleagues, fostering capability development, recognizing contributions of others, and prioritizing team success

Exhibit strong "Respect" behaviors, such as valuing diverse perspectives, fostering trust through open communication, and creating an inclusive workplace environment

Desirable Criteria:

Experience with Agilent instrumentation, including UHPLC, LC-MS (QQQ, QTOF), micro-GC, GC-MS, ICP-OES and software like OpenLab CDS and MassHunter

Familiarity with Thermo IC-MS instrumentation and Chromeleon software

Proficiency in operating Bruker FTIR instrumentation and Opus software



Why Join US!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others! How much do we pay $100-143K*Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits SPD. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

