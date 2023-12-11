Analytics and Insights Portfolio Lead

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for leading the delivery of a segment or team investment portfolio / programme / complex high-risk project (depending on specialism) in alignment with strategy, taking accountability for its success and directing a team to manage financial plans and realize expected benefits outlined in the business case, securing engagement and involvement of stakeholders and leading continuous improvement efforts. Specialisms: Portfolio Management; Programme Management; Project and Product Delivery.



Job Description:

Role synopsis

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. As part of our strategy, bp will demonstrate digital innovations and put customers at the heart of what we do. Our Finance business sits at the heart of almost all our business processes, internal reporting, and external reporting which enable that business purpose.

This role sits within the Finance Data Office (FDO) which supports the entire Finance organization at bp. This encompasses multiple functions including Global Business Services (GBS), Accounting Reporting and Control (ARC), Planning and Performance Management (PPM), Tax, Treasury, and Procurement.

This role will focus will work very closely with the Chief Data Officer (CDO) for Finance to drive the Analytics and Insights pillar with a primary focus on GBS execution and transformation initiatives but a remit for wider scope where agreed. Our primary transformation pillars in GBS encompass Finance, Customer, and Procurement and GBS is central to execution of a large range of business processes across the organization.

The successful candidate will be a key leader within the Finance Data Office and will be responsible for overseeing the Analytics and Insights Pillar encompassing over 40 staff plus additional contractor resources. They will be responsible for driving the Analytics and Insights strategy, growth, and execution excellence alongside the CDO Finance.

The successful candidate will be able to blend technical analytics expertise, business process domain knowledge, excellent communication skills with senior leadership levels, and a consistent record of delivery execution.

Key Accountabilities

Driving the Analytics and Insights pillar

Leading the Analytics and Insights strategy development alongside the CDO Finance

Leading the identification and management of key analytics initiatives

Engaging key senior stakeholders

Hands on approach to leading key projects

Operating as part of the Finance Data Office leadership team

Building an inclusive, innovative, and diverse team and creating a positive and engaging work environment

Oversee and lead governance of the portfolio of analytics and insights work to ensure initiatives drive value for bp, lead risk, and ensure high quality of delivery, within the expected/agreed timelines

Build senior relationships across GBS and the wider BP organisation i.e. programme and portfolio leadership, enterprise architects, pillar leads, transformation leads, etc, in order to gain an understanding of new and in-flight change programmes and to influence the analytics delivery approach and involvement

Essential Education

Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

You will demonstrate and practice appropriate leadership behaviours, ensuring colleagues are developed to their full potential and supported with their career aspirations

You will demonstrate diversity and inclusion, ensuring fairness and transparency

You will build working relationships with peers in the Finance Data Office, key senior BP and GBS leaders, Data Owners, Transformation Leads, and Global Process Owners

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written with customer / stakeholder focus in mind.

Extensive experience and knowledge of one or more major business processes

Extensive hands on analytics and insights delivery experience, including experience and technically strong capability in SQL and/or python coding languages

Proven leadership track record leading teams, projects, and/or portfolios of work

Strong leadership & interpersonal skills working across a multi-cultural, multi-domain environment

At least 15 years of relevant experience

Desirable criteria

Experience of one or more enterprise class Data & Analytics technologies and platforms

Experience overseeing business analysts, data scientists, and visualization/UX developers

Solid foundation in data analysis techniques, statistical analysis, data visualization, and storytelling

Excellent problem solving skills

Experience with and knowledge of data structures in SAP ERP systems (ECC or S4)

Proven ability to balance multiple projects, delivery deadlines, and resourcing requirements

Experience leading a multi-location team

Membership of a technical or professional body that has confirmed an individual has reached a level of capability within a technical or professional field (usually but not necessarily obtained through examinations) or Formal certification that they can undertake specialist work or processes



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

