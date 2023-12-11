Analytics and Insights Portfolio Lead

Job summary
Entity:
Finance
Job Family Group:
IT&S Group
Job Summary:
Responsible for leading the delivery of a segment or team investment portfolio / programme / complex high-risk project (depending on specialism) in alignment with strategy, taking accountability for its success and directing a team to manage financial plans and realize expected benefits outlined in the business case, securing engagement and involvement of stakeholders and leading continuous improvement efforts. Specialisms: Portfolio Management; Programme Management; Project and Product Delivery.
Job Description:
Role synopsis
- Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. As part of our strategy, bp will demonstrate digital innovations and put customers at the heart of what we do. Our Finance business sits at the heart of almost all our business processes, internal reporting, and external reporting which enable that business purpose.
- This role sits within the Finance Data Office (FDO) which supports the entire Finance organization at bp. This encompasses multiple functions including Global Business Services (GBS), Accounting Reporting and Control (ARC), Planning and Performance Management (PPM), Tax, Treasury, and Procurement.
- This role will focus will work very closely with the Chief Data Officer (CDO) for Finance to drive the Analytics and Insights pillar with a primary focus on GBS execution and transformation initiatives but a remit for wider scope where agreed. Our primary transformation pillars in GBS encompass Finance, Customer, and Procurement and GBS is central to execution of a large range of business processes across the organization.
- The successful candidate will be a key leader within the Finance Data Office and will be responsible for overseeing the Analytics and Insights Pillar encompassing over 40 staff plus additional contractor resources. They will be responsible for driving the Analytics and Insights strategy, growth, and execution excellence alongside the CDO Finance.
- The successful candidate will be able to blend technical analytics expertise, business process domain knowledge, excellent communication skills with senior leadership levels, and a consistent record of delivery execution.
Key Accountabilities
- Driving the Analytics and Insights pillar
- Leading the Analytics and Insights strategy development alongside the CDO Finance
- Leading the identification and management of key analytics initiatives
- Engaging key senior stakeholders
- Hands on approach to leading key projects
- Operating as part of the Finance Data Office leadership team
- Building an inclusive, innovative, and diverse team and creating a positive and engaging work environment
- Oversee and lead governance of the portfolio of analytics and insights work to ensure initiatives drive value for bp, lead risk, and ensure high quality of delivery, within the expected/agreed timelines
- Build senior relationships across GBS and the wider BP organisation i.e. programme and portfolio leadership, enterprise architects, pillar leads, transformation leads, etc, in order to gain an understanding of new and in-flight change programmes and to influence the analytics delivery approach and involvement
Essential Education
Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses
Essential Experience and Job Requirements
- You will demonstrate and practice appropriate leadership behaviours, ensuring colleagues are developed to their full potential and supported with their career aspirations
- You will demonstrate diversity and inclusion, ensuring fairness and transparency
- You will build working relationships with peers in the Finance Data Office, key senior BP and GBS leaders, Data Owners, Transformation Leads, and Global Process Owners
- Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written with customer / stakeholder focus in mind.
- Extensive experience and knowledge of one or more major business processes
- Extensive hands on analytics and insights delivery experience, including experience and technically strong capability in SQL and/or python coding languages
- Proven leadership track record leading teams, projects, and/or portfolios of work
- Strong leadership & interpersonal skills working across a multi-cultural, multi-domain environment
- At least 15 years of relevant experience
Desirable criteria
- Experience of one or more enterprise class Data & Analytics technologies and platforms
- Experience overseeing business analysts, data scientists, and visualization/UX developers
- Solid foundation in data analysis techniques, statistical analysis, data visualization, and storytelling
- Excellent problem solving skills
- Experience with and knowledge of data structures in SAP ERP systems (ECC or S4)
- Proven ability to balance multiple projects, delivery deadlines, and resourcing requirements
- Experience leading a multi-location team
- Membership of a technical or professional body that has confirmed an individual has reached a level of capability within a technical or professional field (usually but not necessarily obtained through examinations) or Formal certification that they can undertake specialist work or processes
Travel Requirement
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Remote Type:
This position is not available for remote working
Skills:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, API and platform design, Benefits Management, Business Analysis, Business modelling, Cloud Platforms, Configuration management and release, Consulting, Data Analysis, Data design, Data Management, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Dialogue enablement, Digital innovation, Digital Product Management, Employee Experience, Empowering Others, Facilitation, Influencing, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Marketing strategy, Measurement and metrics {+ 5 more}
Legal Disclaimer:
