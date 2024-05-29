Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join or Demurrage Team and advance your career as Ancillary Negotiator.

The Ancillary Team provide a first-class service to Trading & Shipping for handling Ancillary and shipping related ancillary charges. We are experts for vessels and barges in the calculation and payment of freight, calculation and negotiation of Ancillary claims, calculation and negotiation of related shipping costs such as deviation, detention, port costs etc., and the interpretation of the contract clauses to minimize exposure to claims wherever possible.

As an Ancillary Negotiator you will be responsible for managing a portfolio of Ancillary claims and post fixture expenses. This involves payment of freight, pipeline, terminal and inspection fees, pipeline fees and handling Ancillary and expense claims resulting from contracts with terminals, pipeline operators, owners, oil majors and trading companies. You will be working in close co-operation with the Trading & Shipping community to provide analytical information and guidance to the trading benches, in order to reduce the risk of Ancillary exposure and optimize Ancillary prevention to ultimately maximize trading profits.

This is a flexible administrative role in a fast-paced environment within a top energy company, supporting teams responsible for the planning, safe execution, and optimization of oil movements against contracts. In this role you will liaise with multiple functions, including operators, traders, various settlements and functional teams as well as third parties.

Key Accountabilities:

Manage all ancillary claims in a systematic way to ensure timebars are not missed, meaningful responses are provided to counterparties, rigours negotiation is undertaken, and claims are closed in a timely manner.

Calculation, preparation, verification of freight, contract shipping expenses and Ancillary claims/invoices in accordance with oil trading contracts, general terms and conditions and charterparty terms.

Ensuring strict adherence to various contractual/charterparty timebar clauses, minimizing BP’s commercial loss.

Responsible for Ancillary, freight and expenses on behalf of selected BP group companies.

Investigation and collation of the facts and data gathered from Traders, Operators, Charterers, Legal and Tax Advisors in order to fully assess each individual Ancillary claim.

Negotiation of disputes with Group companies or Third parties using email, fax, telephone and face to face negotiation.

Developing and maintaining relationships with 3rd parties including trading companies, barge owner’s and brokers. Leverage these relationships to aid BP group and Ancillary negotiation.

Appropriately assigned costs to relevant benches to ensure accurate profits and losses are reflected, collaborating with Settlement and Commodity Risk teams to ensure this is done in a correct and timely manner.

Provide detailed analytical assessments on a regular basis of outstanding claims/costs to trading benches and commodity risk.

Identify improvement opportunities, provide feedback, and work with traders, operators and contracts team to optimize efficiency, improve contractual terms and create Ancillary prevention.

Ensure compliance with all BP policies and procedures including Shipping policy and credit requirements.

Work collaboratively across the Demurrage teams to support efficient resolution of intercompany claims.

Ensure systems data is updated accurately and monitor data flows – flagging where concerns are raised.



Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Relevant university (economy or finance) degree.

Minimum of 3-4 years of experience in finance or trading, or shipping.

Fluent English knowledge and ability to communicate effectively verbally and in writing.

Ability to identify and embed best practice and cross trading bench consistency.

Negotiation skills and ability to hold external relationships.

Flexible and open thinker, with the ability to influence.

Strong analytical & technical skills (MS Office / MS Teams).

Strong attention to detail, ability to prioritize, organize and multi-task.

Strong problem solving, communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work as part of a team in a fast-paced environment

Ability to prioritize effectively in working to tight deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

Desirable Experience:

Knowledge of the physical oil environment.

Global/ multi-national company work experience is an advantage.

Knowledge about the trading or shipping industry, physical oil environment is a plus.

Knowledge of commercial shipping matters and industry leading Charter Parties.

Knowledge of shipping freight, demurrage and related ancillary charges.

Problem solving skills, highly numerate and analytical.

Working knowledge of accounting principles including experience with SAP.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!