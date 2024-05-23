Ancilliary Team Leader

Entity:Finance
Supply & Trading Group
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We have around 60,000 employees in 80 countries, working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join or Demurrage Team and advance your career as
Ancillary Team Leader
The Ancillary Team (part of Oil Operations) provide a first-class service to T&S RPTA and the Fuels Value Chains (FVC’s) for handling Ancillary and shipping related ancillary charges. We are experts for vessels and barges in the calculation and payment of freight, pipeline, terminal and inspection fees, calculation and negotiation of Ancillary claims, calculation, and negotiation of related shipping costs such as deviation, detention, port costs etc., and the interpretation of the contract clauses to minimize exposure to claims wherever possible.
The Ancillary Team Lead is responsible for setting direction, creating a vision and optimizing the day to day activities of the team. The Team Lead is expected to understand and articulate to their team the RPTA strategy and how the Ancillary team can most effectively contribute to its delivery. The role focuses on process improvement, providing strategic interventions and team leadership. This role will maintain a small claims portfolio and must understand technical Ancillary to support resolution of claim and relationship-based disputes. Day-to-day operations should be managed by the Ancillary Negotiators. At time the Ancillary Team Lead may need to take on additional operational activity to support the team through intense periods.
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Ancillary cost management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations
