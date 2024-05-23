Ancilliary Team Leader

Job summary

Ancillary Team Leader

The Ancillary Team (part of Oil Operations) provide a first-class service to T&S RPTA and the Fuels Value Chains (FVC’s) for handling Ancillary and shipping related ancillary charges. We are experts for vessels and barges in the calculation and payment of freight, pipeline, terminal and inspection fees, calculation and negotiation of Ancillary claims, calculation, and negotiation of related shipping costs such as deviation, detention, port costs etc., and the interpretation of the contract clauses to minimize exposure to claims wherever possible.

The Ancillary Team Lead is responsible for setting direction, creating a vision and optimizing the day to day activities of the team. The Team Lead is expected to understand and articulate to their team the RPTA strategy and how the Ancillary team can most effectively contribute to its delivery. The role focuses on process improvement, providing strategic interventions and team leadership. This role will maintain a small claims portfolio and must understand technical Ancillary to support resolution of claim and relationship-based disputes. Day-to-day operations should be managed by the Ancillary Negotiators. At time the Ancillary Team Lead may need to take on additional operational activity to support the team through intense periods.

In this role You will:

Provide leadership and act as a leader for the entire Ancillary team.

Develop strong external relationships with counterparties to support positive commercial relationships and leverage positive outcomes for bp.

Understand and engage with bench/RPTA strategy to direct Ancillary activity to support their delivery. Help negotiators to see and consider the holistic situation.

Along with the Senior Ancillary Negotiator(s) jointly audit claims across the team including the STP agreements.

Drive continuous improvement

Understand Ancillary implications and support the trading and operations teams before, during and after deal transactions to deliver value for the business. Leverage relationships to ensure Ancillary are engaged to provide pre-deal support.

Support the team through coaching of more complex claims, issue resolution, the delivery of change and counterparty interactions. Where required liaise and seek participation from the Ancillary technical experts.

Responsible for the accuracy, timely response, and quality of negotiation within the Ancillary claims’ portfolio.

Play an active part in ensuring that the operational capabilities and procedures are in place to support delivery of the RPTA strategy, new business, new regulations, and policy changes.

Actively assist in the design and development of system implementation projects for the future benefit of the group.

Manage an individual claims portfolio where required to optimize team delivery and support intense periods.

Verify, input, and manage ancillary costs relating to physical operational movements within deadline.



We have the following requirements:

Relevant university degree

Minimum of 5 years of experience in finance or trading, or shipping

Minimum 2 years of experience in managing various teams and projects.

Knowledge about the trading or shipping industry, physical oil environment

Fluent English knowledge and ability to communicate effectively verbally and in writing

Strong stakeholder engagement and relationship build capability. Leveraging these relationships to influence decision making.

Passion for continuous improvement and ability develop capability with team members.

Ability to deliver through others.

Strong problem solver with collaborative style.

Strong organizational skills.

Attention to detail is essential.

Desirable Experience:

Knowledge of the physical oil environment.

Knowledge of commercial shipping matters and industry leading Charter Parties.

Knowledge of shipping freight, demurrage and related ancillary charges.

Problem solving skills, highly numerate and analytical.

Working knowledge of accounting principles including experience with SAP.

Experience using the Veson IMOS platform

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



