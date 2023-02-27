Andean Region Marketing Manager

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the path reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge!



bp manufactures and markets lubricants – adding value through the Castrol brand, technology, and partnerships. Castrol is the pioneer of liquid engineering by developing the world's most advanced engine oils and fluids to keep the world moving. Our people are integral to our success. At Castrol, we promote a broad, diverse, and high-performance culture in which every individual can grow and perform to the very best of their capabilities.



We are looking for a marketing leader to create, lead and perform marketing initiatives within the Andean Region: Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Bolivia. To influence the distributors and grow the Castrol brand!



This position will play a key role in growing market share and profit. Will manage the strategy, along with pricing and portfolio; co-developing plans, together with National Distributors, by analyzing data from customers, competitors, and trends insights from the lubricants market to improve brand’s performance, ensuring distributor’s flawless execution in each country.



Will handle the marketing budget to co-invest with the distributor designing and developing local plans. Will implement regional brand initiatives focusing on power brands growth, including relevant product innovation pipeline, insightful communication, promotions, and activation programs that lead to the best experience for consumers and customers.



This is a remote position, but the candidates must be located in Chile



Key responsibilities:

Strategic management of the region marketing agenda: propose, create, and co-deploy activities aligned with business priorities to grow volumes and improve profit by ensuring corporate branding standards and guidelines.

Supervise the execution of the marketing calendar: together with the sales manager and the distributors. This role will support the delivery of volume targets per brand.

Brand strategy implementation: Guide and support the National Distributors (ND) with product trade up strategies (improve product mix), offer development/customization, promotional design and return on investment optimization, channel development, market research and competitive intelligence programs.

Track distributor’s performance analyzing results: performance data, market and competitor’s trends to manage correct product portfolio and pricing strategy.

Trade marketing budget: handle, control, coordinate and approve the investment of the correspondent funds.

Ensure outstanding communications: in charge of delivering relevant and attractive product launches and marketing communications campaigns. Including digital initiatives, to customers and end consumers, measured against strategic brand objectives and critical metrics.

Teamwork: work proactively and persuasively with Caribbean, Central & South America (CCSA) Marketing peers and NDs to strengthen marketing capabilities and efficiency. Foster teamwork and share the best practices within CCSA marketing team and distributors.

Bachelor’s degree in business, marketing or related fields.

Minimum 5 years of proven experience, knowledge and understanding in B2B and B2C marketing activation, offline and online communications, campaigns, and initiatives combining the right ATL and BTL efforts.

Influencing capabilities by closely working with intercultural agencies and organizations with complex customer interfaces.

Demonstrating disciplined executions and result/performance analysis.

A strong understanding of customer insights, knowledge about the market and some sales experience.

Experience planning and managing brands, running categories.

Ability to develop and track strong customer value proposition.

The skills to work daily with many other internal and external stakeholders.

Be agile, recursive, and proactive to lead communications and in influencing counterparties.

High level of spoken and written English.

#Remote