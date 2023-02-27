Andean Region Marketing Manager

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the path reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge!
bp manufactures and markets lubricants – adding value through the Castrol brand, technology, and partnerships. Castrol is the pioneer of liquid engineering by developing the world's most advanced engine oils and fluids to keep the world moving. Our people are integral to our success. At Castrol, we promote a broad, diverse, and high-performance culture in which every individual can grow and perform to the very best of their capabilities.
We are looking for a marketing leader to create, lead and perform marketing initiatives within the Andean Region: Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Bolivia. To influence the distributors and grow the Castrol brand!
This position will play a key role in growing market share and profit. Will manage the strategy, along with pricing and portfolio; co-developing plans, together with National Distributors, by analyzing data from customers, competitors, and trends insights from the lubricants market to improve brand’s performance, ensuring distributor’s flawless execution in each country.
Will handle the marketing budget to co-invest with the distributor designing and developing local plans. Will implement regional brand initiatives focusing on power brands growth, including relevant product innovation pipeline, insightful communication, promotions, and activation programs that lead to the best experience for consumers and customers.
This is a remote position, but the candidates must be located in Chile
Key responsibilities: