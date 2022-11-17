Job summary

Want to be part of something Electrifying? BP Pulse is the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help electrify the world!

As an Android Developer you will be responsible for maintaining and improving existing native mobile applications as well as being heavily involved in building new ones for BP Pulse.

BP Pulse will play a critical role in supporting BP’s ambition to achieve “Net Zero by 2050”. We are seeking talented and enthusiastic engineers to make this happen.

Accountabilities:

Collaborate with multiple development teams on native Android mobile applications built in Kotlin.

Drive the use of best practices during design discussions and improve the overall quality of both the code and mobile applications on an ongoing basis.

Actively participate in defining the technical strategy and target architecture to support our growth and help our mobile applications scale.

Work closely with product managers, UI/UX designers and other teams that work on different layers of the infrastructure to design, build and test mobile applications.

Develop visually appealing features that strictly adhere to provided designs with focus on security and accessibility.

Translate designs, concepts and wireframes into modern high-quality code.

Optimize mobile applications for maximum speed and scalability.

Provide mentorship for Junior and Intermediate Engineers on your team to help them grow in their technical responsibilities and remove blockers to their autonomy.

Learn new tools, improve your skills and expand your knowledge.

Produce clear and concise technical documentation.

Communicate progress, and issues in a timely manner.



Your Experience: