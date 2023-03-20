Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.



We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new point of view, collaborative spirit, and to challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero!



As the Application Developer here you will be supporting the building, designing, and testing of high-quality innovative software solutions to support the Commercial & Industrial Retail team.

Responsibilities

Develop system integrations, using Microsoft Azure Integration Services to connect a mixture of on-premises, SaaS, and cloud-hosted applications

Requirements Analysis and Solution Architecture Design

Understand client requirements and how they translate to integration workflows

Design and deliver Azure API and associated data platform solutions

Develop system integrations, using Microsoft Azure Integration Services to connect a mixture of on-premises, SaaS, and cloud-hosted applications

Create RESTful web services and APIs to transmit data between applications.

Perform unit and integration testing before launch

Troubleshoot and debug applications

Perform ETL from various data sources using Azure Data Factory

Develop technical documents and handbooks to accurately represent application design and code

Act independently under general supervision using company-provided software



Requirements & Qualifications

Bachelor's Degree in computer science, Information Technology, or equivalent experience

Minimum of 3 years in .NET (C#) development

Previous experience building system integrations

Experience with Azure Integration Service Environment, including Logic Apps, API Management, Service Bus, and Event Grid, Azure Functions, Azure Data Factory, and Azure DevOps Pipelines are preferred.



Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.